Kansas State's Marques Sigle Gets Solid Grade At East-West Shrine Game
Former Kansas State defensive back Marques Sigle most likely improved NFL draft stock while participating in the East-West Shrine Game.
While he didn't make the Top 10 list, he was listed among the "honorable mention" players by NFL.com's Chad Reuter. That should give him confidence entering K-State Pro Day workouts and the NFL combine.
Last year Sigle had 60 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, three interceptions, and three pass break-ups last season. He is considered a late-round pick at best.
TWO CATS GET HEISMAN ODDS
The Big 12 featured the Heisman Trophy winner when Colorado two-way standout Travis Hunter won last year.
Could the conference make a repeat in 2025?
According to FanDuel, no league player was listed in the Top 15 for the best odds to win. The Kansas State Wildcats did, however, have two get mention. Quarterback Avery Johnson (+7500) and running back Dylan Edwards made the cut (+25000). Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt was the highest Big 12 player at +3300.
Here's the list for the league players to make the cut:
- Sam Leavitt (+3300)
- Jalon Daniels (+4000)
- Sawyer Robertson (+6000)
- Kaidon Salter (+7500)
- Avery Johnson (+7500)
- Devon Dampier (+8000)
- Jake Retzlaff (+12000)
- Noah Fifita (+12000)
- Rocco Becht (+15000)
- Connor Weigman (+18000)
- Behren Morton (+20000)
- Tayven Jackson (+20000)
- Dylan Edwards (+25000)
- Brendan Sorsby (+25000)
- Hauss Hejny (+30000)
Johnson and Edwards should have another year of experience on their side to help the chances. Last year Johnson started his first full season. He finished with 2,712 passing yards with 25 touchdowns against 10 interceptions. He also rushed for 605 yards and seven scores.
Edwards was in his first year with the program after playing his first season under coach Deion Sanders at Colorado. He rushed for 546 yards and five touchdowns as the primary backup to NFL hopeful DJ Giddens.
Edwards was also used in the passing game, catching 19 passes for 133 yards for two touchdowns. Both players helped the Wildcats to a 9-4 record, including a victory against Rutgers in the Rate Bowl.
