Kansas State's Options After Missing Out On Three-Star Defensive Back
Two-way Manhattan High star JJ Dunnigan Jr. announced his commitment to Kansas...University on ESPN Thursday afternoon.
“We’re building something special there, and I’m going to have the ability to play both ways,” Dunnigan said.
Kansas State was among the favorites to acquire Dunnigan Jr. but missed out. The three-star cornerback/wide receiver put up solid numbers on both sides of the ball. He had 65 total tackles, six pass breakups, three interceptions, and two forced fumbles roaming the secondary. As a receiver, he collected 556 receiving yards, five receiving touchdowns, and three punt/kick return touchdowns.
FORMER K-STATE QUARTERBACK WILL HOWARD LOOKS FOR FIRST WIN OVER TEXAS
Kansas State must regroup and focus on developing its own secondary after missing out on Dunnigan. They can also reach into the transfer portal in April if need be. They are reeling from the departure of star cornerback Jacob Parrish but acquired players such as DB Mar'Quavious Moss and safety Gunner Maldonado.
Ohio State quarterback Will Howard will face Texas in the Cotton Bowl next week, a team that he has never defeated in his career.
Will they be the latest victims of his revenge tour? If we learned anything from the Oregon blowout, it's that Howard is on a redemption mission this postseason. Howard talked about his track record against the Longhorns.
Howard said. "So I'm really looking forward to this game, man. I've played them four times, and I definitely have some feelings about them. The way that we lost last year, we lost in overtime down there. I'm excited to get a crack at these guys, they're a great football team."
