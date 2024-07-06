Kansas State Safety Marques Sigle Made A Big Impact In First Season With The Wildcats
Safety Marques Sigle arrived at Kansas State last season after three years at North Dakota State and made an immediate impact. Sigle started in 12 of the 13 games and tied for team high in tackles with 63.
Entering his second season with the Wildcats, Sigle has an even better idea of what to expect and the expectations at K-State. He will talk about it Tuesday at the Big 12 media days held Tuesday and Wednesday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
Sigle, head coach Chris Klieman, quarterback Avery Johnson, offensive lineman Hadley Panzer, linebacker Austin Moore and defensive end Brendan Mott will all speak at the Big 12 media event.
K-State knew it was getting a solid defensive back who could handle the pressure of playing in a program that has championship aspiration. At North Dakota State, Sigle saw action in all 13 games as a freshman on the 2021 that won a national championship.
Opposing coaches in the Big 12 certainly noticed Sigle. He was a Big 12 Honorable Mention selection by the coaches in 2023. Sigle also earned Big 12 Honorable Mention Defensive newcomer of the year.
Sigle talked some about last season and spring football in mid April.
“I feel we made tons of progress,” Sigle said of spring football. “I feel we developed guys who needed it. Coming off the season last year with a lot of injuries, the guys who needed the opportunity got it to showcase their skills to help us in the fall.”
As for Sigle, he said he is definitely more comfortable playing at K-State now than he was before the 2023 season started.
“Now it is time for me to take my game to the next level,” Sigle said. “I’m starting to call out stuff that I wouldn’t have called out last year. I’m starting to see formations and recognize it. I definitely made huge strides for myself, too.”
David Boyce is a contributing writer to K-State On SI. He can be reached at davidboyce95@gmail.com.
Kansas State Football | Marques Sigle Press Conference | April 13, 2024 (youtube.com)