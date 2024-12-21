Kansas State Signs Former Ohio State LB Gabe Powers
Kansas State added another defensive player to their roster Saturday.
Former Ohio State LB Gabe Powers signed with the Wildcats. Powers was anticipated to be a solid contributor to the Buckeyes' defense but hasn't had much playing time. He logged five tackles and a pick-six last season.
KANSAS STATE'S CHRIS KLIEMAN RAVES ABOUT DYLAN EDWARDS' POTENTIAL AS PREMIERE RUNNING BACK
Kansas State star DJ Giddens will forego his senior season after declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft.
Is it time for Dylan Edwards to take over the position? Wildcats coach Chris Klieman believes so. When asked about what Edwards can do as a premiere back, Klieman raved about the diversity he brings to the position.
“He’s so versatile," Klieman said. "He can line up as a single back by himself. He can line up in a two-back set, flex out and be a receiver, or take jet sweeps. He can run really good routes. That’s what’s important for us.”
Edwards had 56 carries for 350 yards and three touchdowns last season, along with 17 receptions for 156 yards and a receiving touchdown. He transferred from Colorado after totaling over 600 total yards and five touchdowns his freshman year.
Edwards has big shoes to fill as Giddens exits as one of the top rushers in school history. Nevertheless, Klieman is excited for him and Joe Jackson to get acclimated and start producing as the likely running back duo next year. Klieman says this begins with the Rate Bowl against Rutgers.
“I’m excited for those guys,” Klieman said. “It’s their chance to get established. We know a lot of the things that Dylan can do and we’re excited to be able to showcase a lot of those things for him. And then with Joe, we’ve seen some really good glimpses of him in the early part of the season."
