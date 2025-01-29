Kansas State Signs Wide Receiver Jaron Tibbs
Kansas State officially signed many of its transfers Wednesday morning, including former Purdue wide receiver Jaron Tibbs.
Tibbs had 25 receptions for 305 yards and two touchdowns last season. He talked about the things he learned as a receiver in an interview with K-State Athletics earlier this month.
"As a wide receiver, I learned there are a lot of parts to being a receiver that you can always perfect," Tibbs said. "Top of the route, winning at the line, winning in the middle of your route when stacking a defensive back, then timing your route, and coming back downhill fast for a ball. In high school, I was pretty good just because of my size and God-given abilities. Then I got to college and sought to be good at all parts; your routes have to be polished."
Tibbs detailed the potential he saw in Kansas State and what he could add as an outside option.
"You can tell that they're really well coached and have a really good offensive coordinator," Tibbs said. "When I watched film, I could see myself in there. I could see, especially in the bowl game, a need for a wide receiver. It would be the perfect fit and make the offense that much better. The offense is already good, but if you add a wide receiver to the outside, it makes it unstoppable, especially with the running backs we have."
K-STATE SIGNS FORMER ARIZONA DB GUNNER MALDONADO
Kansas State officially signed former Arizona safety Gunner Maldonado Wednesday. Maldonado had a solid 2023 campaign but was limited to just five games last season. He had 79 tackles, three fumble recoveries, and two interceptions in his last full year as a starter.
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.