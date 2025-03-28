Kansas State Spring Football Media Schedule Released
Spring football is approaching for Kansas State, and so is the media schedule for coaches and players.
On3Sports released the dates for media availability on Wednesday.
FORMER K-STATE SAFETY PROJECTED TO LAND IN JACKSONVILLE
As we inch closer to Draft Day, mock drafts are starting to illustrate projections beyond just the first two rounds.
NFL Draft analyst Chad Reuter released his predictions for the first four rounds, pinpointing former Kansas State defensive back Marques Sigle to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Sigle compiled four interceptions, 16 pass deflections, and 9.5 tackles for loss during his two seasons with the Wildcats.
Jacksonville finished 4-13 last season with the worst passing defense in the NFL.
At the NFL Combine, Sigle prided himself on potentially being one of the best safeties in the Draft. He feels his tenure in Manhattan, KS, helped him showcase his versatility and talent to the football world.
"I just feel it showed my skillset," Sigle said. "Playing different positions, switching it up, showing my ability to tackle, guard, and be in the post. Just showing how versatile I am, showing the type of abilities I can have on the big stage."
Sigle wasn't the only former Wildcat featured in the projections, as cornerback Jacob Parrish was projected to be a fourth-round selection to the Carolina Panthers.
"It's amazing," Sigle said about being in Draft conversations with his former K-State teammate. "Two guys that [people] wouldn't expect that would get here. Very undersized, very overlooked. So just to make our way here is huge for us. It's a blessing."
