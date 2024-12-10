Kansas State Star Skips Senior Season To Enter NFL Draft
Kansas State cornerback Jacob Parrish is ready for the next level.
On Monday, he announced via social media he was skipping his senior season to enter the NFL draft. Here's what he posted on X: "First and formemost, I would like to acknowledge and thank God for blessing me with the opportunity an abilities to play the sport I love at Kansas State University. I want to thank my family and loved one for their constant love and support throughout my life. Your sacrifices have not gone unnoticed. To my coaches and teammates, thank you for everything you have done for me. I wouldn't be in the position I am now if it wasn't for you guys. To K-State Nation - I appreciate the support and love you guys have shown me since I stepped on campus. With that said, I have decided to forgo my senior season and enter the 2025 NFL draft."
Parrish was an honorable mention All-Big 12 pick the last two seasons.
ODDS RELEASED FOR BOWL GAME
Kansas State (8-4) will play in their fourth consecutive Bowl game, fifth under coach Chris Klieman. The Wildcats face the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (7-5) on Dec. 26 for just the second time in school history. Here are the early odds for the Rate Bowl:
Action Network: Wildcats -7.0
ESPN: Wildcats -7.5
FanDuel: Wildcats -8.5
OVER/UNDER: OVER 51 -110, Under 51 -110
BETTING LINE: Kansas State (-300), Rutgers (+250)
