Kansas State Takes Another Tumble In Rankings

Coach Chris Klieman's team is out of the Top 25 following the loss to Arizona State.

Jeremiah Artacho

Sep 21, 2024; Provo, Utah, USA; Kansas State Wildcats head coach Chris Klieman looks on during the third quarter against the Brigham Young Cougars at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images
K-State and coach Chris Klieman are riding a two-game losing streak after games against Houston on the road (24-19) and Arizona State at home (24-14).

This has left them out of the latest Top 25 rankings — joining LSU, Louisville and Missouri in the same manner.

The Wildcats were once considered one of the best teams in college football, ranking as high as No. 14 in the Top 25. In addition, coach Klieman's team won seven of its first eight games but the tables have turned for the worse — kicking them out of the playoff conversation.

Kansas State mustered just 14 points against a coach Kenny Dillingham-led Arizona State squad. Sophomore quarterback Avery Johnson threw for 258 yards on 24 of 40 attempts. He threw zero touchdowns and two interceptions despite reaching a 60 percent completion rate. However, the Wichita, Kansas native ran the ball for a touchdown during the third quarter — finishing a six-play, 78-yard and 2:24-minute drive.

Junior running back DJ Giddens was also unable to reach the end zone. Giddens ran for 133 yards on 14 carries.

What was once seen as a magical season K-State fans have left them in frustration. On a brighter note, the Wildcats are bowl eligible — marking over the six-win mark.

K-State has two games left in the season with Cincinnati (5-5, 3-4) on November 23 and Iowa State (8-2, 5-2) on November 30.

Jeremiah Artacho is a contributor for Kansas State On SI. He can be reached at jeremiahartacho@gmail.com or @JeremiahArtacho on X.

