Kansas State TE Brayden Loftin Grateful For Ben Sinnott's Help In His Growth
The Kansas State Wildcats were faced with a void in their offense after losing tight end Ben Sinnott to the Washington Commanders.
The Wildcats TE group is showing their capability of filling the hole, especially sophomore Brayden Loftin. He showed serious progression in Week 1 against UT Martin with two receptions for 29 yards and a touchdown.
"I think my biggest strides have definitely been physically," Loftin said. "Last year watching Ben, watching the other guys on the field, I really developed physically in my blocking and technique."
"They've done everything to get me right through nutrition and through strength," Loftin said.
Praising the K-State coaching staff is not unusual, as almost every recruit in the class of 2025 credits them for committing. K-State coach Chris Klieman is also satisfied with Loftin's progress thus far.
"A kid that's worked his tail off the last three years to get in position to help this team," Klieman said. "One thing I've always said about Brayden is he's always cared. When he came in as a freshman, he knew he was undersized. He needed to get bigger and stronger."
The Wildcats return to action this upcoming Saturday against the Tulane Green Wave.
