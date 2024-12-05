Kansas State Well-Represented On All-Big 12 Football Team
Running back DJ Giddens headlines the list of Kansas State Wildcats to earn All-Big 12 honors.
On Thursday, the team was released by the league.
Tight end Garrett Oakley and offensive linemen Easton Kilty and Sam Hecht joined Giddens on the offense. Defensively, the Wildcats were represented by linebacker Austin Romaine.
WILDCATS EXCITED ABOUT NEW KICKER
New Kansas State Wildcats kicker Cub Patton officially signed with the team this month after committing last month. Wildcats coach Chris Klieman details what Patton can add to the special teams.
"Cub Patton, you just got to love the name," Klieman said. "He's from the Lubbock area and coach (Matt) Wells knew about him. We have a really good special teams coordinator in Nate Kaczor that develops relationships."
Kleiman said Patton has "a cannon for a leg." The two-time 5A District special teams MVP connected on 75 percent of his field goals and 100 percent of his extra points as a junior.
Hopefully, he can replicate Chris Tennant's production, which placed the Wildcats near the top of the conference in field goal percentage. The
HOW WILL K-STATE UTLIZE TOP RECRUIT
There are many within Kansas State that should be excited about signing five-star tight end Linkon Cure.
Kansas State Wildcats coach Chris Klieman shares that excitement, detailing how he plans to utilize the Goodland product in the offense.
"He can be a flex guy, he can be kind of a pseudo wide receiver as he develops from a weight and strength standpoint," Klieman said. "His versatility is going to be so important for what we do offensively, and we can highlight guys like that and the fact that he's one of the best athletes in the country—not in the state, but in the country—speed, size, strength, ability to jump, run, all those things."
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Kansas State Wildcats On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
Follow our coverage on Facebook
X: @KStateOnSI