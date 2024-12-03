Kansas State Wildcats Favored To Land In This Bowl Game
Now that the Kansas State Wildcats are eliminated from the playoffs, predictions are rolling in for their bowl game opponents.
Kansas State's aspirations of a Big 12 championship officially ended after a loss to Iowa State, who will compete with Arizona State for the title. The Wildcats lost three of their last four to end the season, slowly stripping them of any chance of living up to their championship expectations in the preseason. With this in mind, here are a few projections of where the Wildcats will be this postseason:
KSL Sports: Guaranteed Rate Bowl vs. Minnesota (7-5)
USA Today: Liberty Bowl vs. Oklahoma (6-6)
247 Sports: Liberty Bowl vs. Vanderbilt (6-6)
ESPN: Armed Forces Bowl vs. Army (10-1)
Action Network: Liberty Bowl vs. Texas A&M (8-4)
Bowl games will be announced after the College Football Playoff committee reveals the playoff contenders on Dec. 8.
Wildcats coach Chris Klieman on accomplishments this season despite missing playoffs:
"I'm gonna support and back this football team and the coaches," Klieman said. "We won eight games, there's eight teams in the country that have done this, and we're one of those eight. And I wish our kids would get their respect. Our kids and our coaches get really disrespected, because of a loss, a poor play call, or a poor something. This is a hard business right now, and we won eight games for the fourth year in a row. And there are eight teams in college football that've done that. There's some teams in our league that went the other way, and this team didn't do it."
