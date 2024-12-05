Kansas State Already Envisioning Ways To Utilize Top Incoming Recruit
There are many within Kansas State that should be excited about signing five-star tight end Linkon Cure.
Kansas State Wildcats coach Chris Klieman shares that excitement, detailing how he plans to utilize the Goodland product in the offense.
"He can be a flex guy, he can be kind of a pseudo wide receiver as he develops from a weight and strength standpoint," Klieman said. "His versatility is going to be so important for what we do offensively, and we can highlight guys like that and the fact that he's one of the best athletes in the country—not in the state, but in the country—speed, size, strength, ability to jump, run, all those things."
KLIEMAN FORTUNATE TO REEL IN CURE
The Oregon Ducks were in talks of acquiring Cure but couldn't end up flipping him. Klieman said he respected Cure's analysis of his options, especially for a player of his caliber.
"Really thrilled when you get a five-star in state," Klieman said. "There's not many of those that come from the state of Kansas, so thrilled for the Cure family, thrilled for our program, fanbase. I thought Linkon did a good job of doing his due diligence, and that's what young men are doing now, and I'm good with that. There were conversations the whole time, but in the end, it came down to what his heart told him and how we're going to utilize him."
Jayden Armant is a journalism school graduate of Howard University and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI.