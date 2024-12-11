Kansas State Wildcats Dismiss Forward Achor Achor
The Kansas State Wildcats released senior forward Achor Achor, per college analyst Jeff Goodman. He averaged 7.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 0.7 assists this season.
Achor was reportedly released due to “detrimental behavior” that stimulated coach Jerome Tang to part from the forward.
Achor transferred from the Samford Bulldogs, where he averaged 16.1 points and 6.1 rebounds in his 33 starts in the 2023-24 season. He averaged 13.1 minutes at Kansas State, recording three double-digit scoring performances off the bench.
Kansas State has their next game against Drake (8-0) next Tuesday at 8 p.m.
