Kansas State Wildcats’ Schedule Predicted By ESPN Analytics
The Kansas State Wildcats are anticipating a strong season with quarterback Avery Johnson at the helm, but going undefeated feels a bit unrealistic.
This dream isn't impossible, according to the ESPN FPI (Football Power Index), which projects the outcome of each of the Wildcats games this season. Their predictions favor Kansas State in all 12 of their matchups, with season-low victory odds of 52.5% in Week 7.
Here are the game-by-game win odds for each matchup on the schedule:
August 31, 2024 vs. UT Martin Skyhawks
ESPN Analytics Prediction: K-State 97.6% chance to win
September 7, 2024 vs. Tulane Green Wave
ESPN Analytics Prediction: K-State 71.7% chance to win
September 13, 2024 vs. Arizona Wildcats
ESPN Analytics Prediction: K-State 61.1% chance to win
September 21, 2024 vs. BYU Cougars
ESPN Analytics Prediction: K-State 72.1% chance to win
September 28, 2024 vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys
ESPN Analytics Prediction: K-State 60.5% chance to win
October 12, 2024 vs. Colorado Buffaloes
ESPN Analytics Prediction: K-State 56.2% chance to win
October 19, 2024 vs. West Virginia Mountaineers
ESPN Analytics Prediction: K-State 52.5% chance to win
October 26, 2024 vs. Kansas Jayhawks
ESPN Analytics Prediction: K-State 53.6% chance to win
November 2, 2024 vs. Houston Cougars
ESPN Analytics Prediction: K-State 75.8% chance to win
November 16, 2024 vs. Arizona State Sun Devils
ESPN Analytics Prediction: K-State 82.9% chance to win
November 23, 2024 vs. Cincinatti Bearcats
ESPN Analytics Prediction: K-State 80.6% chance to win
November 30, 2024 vs. Iowa State Cyclones
ESPN Analytics Prediction: K-State 60% chance to win
The No. 18-ranked football program in the nation entering the season should not disappoint their fanbase, considering the projected advantage in each game.
Anthony Pasciolla is a contributing writer to K-State On SI. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or followed on X @Anthony Pasci.
Follow our K-State Wildcats coverage on social media:
Facebook: K-State On SI
Twitter:@KStateOnSI