Kansas State Wildcats’ Schedule Predicted By ESPN Analytics

Anthony Pasciolla

Dec 28, 2023; Orlando, FL, USA; Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson (2) celebrates his MPV honors with the pop-tart mascot at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports
The Kansas State Wildcats are anticipating a strong season with quarterback Avery Johnson at the helm, but going undefeated feels a bit unrealistic.

This dream isn't impossible, according to the ESPN FPI (Football Power Index), which projects the outcome of each of the Wildcats games this season. Their predictions favor Kansas State in all 12 of their matchups, with season-low victory odds of 52.5% in Week 7.

Here are the game-by-game win odds for each matchup on the schedule:

August 31, 2024 vs. UT Martin Skyhawks

ESPN Analytics Prediction: K-State 97.6% chance to win

September 7, 2024 vs. Tulane Green Wave

ESPN Analytics Prediction: K-State 71.7% chance to win

September 13, 2024 vs. Arizona Wildcats

ESPN Analytics Prediction: K-State 61.1% chance to win

September 21, 2024 vs. BYU Cougars

ESPN Analytics Prediction: K-State 72.1% chance to win

September 28, 2024 vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys

ESPN Analytics Prediction: K-State 60.5% chance to win

October 12, 2024 vs. Colorado Buffaloes

ESPN Analytics Prediction: K-State 56.2% chance to win

October 19, 2024 vs. West Virginia Mountaineers

ESPN Analytics Prediction: K-State 52.5% chance to win

October 26, 2024 vs. Kansas Jayhawks

ESPN Analytics Prediction: K-State 53.6% chance to win

November 2, 2024 vs. Houston Cougars

ESPN Analytics Prediction: K-State 75.8% chance to win

November 16, 2024 vs. Arizona State Sun Devils

ESPN Analytics Prediction: K-State 82.9% chance to win

November 23, 2024 vs. Cincinatti Bearcats

ESPN Analytics Prediction: K-State 80.6% chance to win

November 30, 2024 vs. Iowa State Cyclones

ESPN Analytics Prediction: K-State 60% chance to win

The No. 18-ranked football program in the nation entering the season should not disappoint their fanbase, considering the projected advantage in each game.

