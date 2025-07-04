SI

Who Won the 2025 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest? Men’s & Women’s Live Updates and Results

Stephen Douglas, Josh Wilson

Joey Chestnut's mustard yellow belt from 2023.
Joey Chestnut's mustard yellow belt from 2023. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Joey Chestnut is back and Miki Sudo never left. The greatest man and woman in hot dog eating history are both competing at the 2025 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest.

Chestnut is returning from a one-year ban to try and win his mustard yellow belt back from 2024 champion Pat Bertoletti. Chestnut had won 16 of the previous 17 contests. In the women's contest Sudo, coming off a record 51 hot dogs last year, is looking for her 11th title in 12 years.

2025 Men's Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest Live Results

The men's event is set to tee up at noon.

2025 Women's Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest Results

Eater

Hot Dogs

Dogs Per Minute

Miki Sudo

33

3.3

Michelle Lesco

22.75

2.3

Domenica Dee

22.5

2.3

Live Updates

  • 11:14 a.m. "I'm thinking the buns were more filling than usual," Sudo said after the contest, as for her lower than average dogs per minute pace.
  • 11:11 a.m. Miki Sudo wins with 32 dogs. It's her 11th pink belt.
  • 11:10 a.m. A minute to go. Sudo has a 10-dog lead.
  • 11:07 a.m. Sudo is starting to pull away, it looks like, holding a seven-dog lead over Lesco with fewer than four minutes to go.
  • 11:05 a.m. Sudo is protecting her lead, but Lesco is keeping it interesting. With six minutes to go, Sudo has 15, Lesco 11.
  • 11:02 a.m. Two minutes in, and Miki Sudo is in the lead with 10 dogs down. Michelle Lesco trails with 7.
  • 11:00 a.m. Eating has begun.
  • 10:57 a.m. Defending champion Miki Sudo was announced to a big cheer. We are nearly ready to get eating.
  • 10:50 a.m. George Shea has taken the mic. Women's introductions are starting.
  • 10:48 a.m. The women's event is getting ready to start introductions.

