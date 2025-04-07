Kansas State Women's Basketball Picks Up Virginia Tech Transfer
There is no rest in college sports.
Kansas State's women's basketball season ended just nine days ago at the hands of No. 1 seeded USC, and the Wildcats have already landed a transfer.
It was reported by On 3 Sports' Talia Goodman that former Virginia Tech center Ramiya White committed to Kansas State. White is coming off of a freshman season that saw her appear in 15 games, averaging 4.53 minutes, 1.4 points, 1.6 rebounds, and she shot 37.5% from the field.
White was a member of the class of 2024 recruiting cycle. She stands at 6-5, which will be helpful to the Wildcats as they lost center Ayoka Lee to graduation.
White hails from Louisville, KY and she was the third ranked player from Kentucky, and the highest rated center in the state according to Prep Girls Hoops. Her senior year, White was named second team all state by the Lexington Herald-Leader, and was also a member of the 1000 points club.
White is the first transfer to commit to Kansas State this offseason. Kansas State currently has two guards and a small forward. that make up their 2025 recruiting class: Jordan Speiser (G, 4 Star, 247 Sports), Aniya Foy (G, 4 Star, 247 Sports) and Brandie Harrod (SF, 4 Star, 247).
The commitment comes as the Wildcats have four players looking for future homes in the portal themselves. One of the players that made their way into the portal was Zyanna Walker who started in all 36 games last season for Kansas State, averaging 8.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists.
As the transfer portal remains open until April 23, it will be interesting to see how Kansas State fills the open spots on their roster.