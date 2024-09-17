Keenan Garber Brings Experience To Kansas State Secondary
Kansas State senior Keegan Garber is among the elder statemen on the team.
He is in his sixth season since arriving in 2019 but age hasn't prevented him from having an impact. He made a key first-half interception in the end zone in Friday's victory against Arizona.
"It was a game-changing play," K-State coach Chris Klieman said. "Excited for Keenan to have that success. He's an older player for us but he's only been a corner since late in the 2022 season. I'm so pleased that he came back."
Garber began his career at receiver before making the switch. He made five starts at cornerback last year, slowly making the transition.
"That was a big-time play," Klieman said. "He's getting more and more confident. He's always been comfortable but he's getting more and more confident in our defense."
K-STATE FACES DIFFERENT CHALLENGE AT BYU
The Kansas State Wildcats are looking to continue moving up the ranks in Week 4 by taking down the BYU Cougars.
K-State is traveling to the mountains to face off against the Cougars following multiple weeks of playing in the heat against the Tulane Green Wave and Arizona. Wildcats coach Chris Klieman is not taking any chances with the new-look atmosphere for his team.
"Two weeks ago, we were talking about humidity and heat," Kilieman said. "Now, we're talking about being cool and elevated. What a crazy league we're in."
