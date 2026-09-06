3MAW Podcast Breaks Down K-State's 71-3 Win Against Nicholls in Week 1

Kansas State couldn’t have hoped for a much better start to the Collin Klein era. The Wildcats opened their 2026 season Saturday night with a dominant 71-3 victory over Nicholls at Bill Snyder Family Stadium, giving K-State fans plenty to discuss following Klein’s first game as head coach.

The 3Maw podcast broke down the Wildcats’ performance after their victory, highlighting the biggest takeaways from an impressive season opener.

There wasn’t much that went wrong for K-State.

The Wildcats piled up 559 yards of total offense while limiting Nicholls to just 122. The majority of the work was on the ground for K-State, as the Wildcats finished with 312 rushing yards.

Quarterback Avery Johnson looked outstanding

Johnson completed 15 of 21 passes for 199 yards and three touchdowns while adding another touchdown on the ground. His first touchdown pass of the season, a seven-yard connection with Jaron Tibbs, gave Johnson the K-State career record for touchdown passes, breaking his tie with former Wildcats quarterback Will Howard.

Rushing attack could be the best in the Big 12

Oklahoma State transfer Rodney Fields Jr. led the way with 101 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries. Joe Jackson contributed as both a runner and receiver, while Jay Harris and Monterrio Elston Jr. also were able to score a touchdown on the ground.

Defense was dominant

K-State’s defense was equally impressive. Nicholls managed only 30 passing yards and didn’t score a touchdown; its only points came on a second-quarter field goal. The performance gave Klein a convincing victory in his first game leading his alma mater and provided K-State with momentum heading into next week’s matchup against Washington State.

The Wildcats were dominant in Week 1, but it was against Nicholls. Was Saturday night's performance more about K-State or Nicholls?

Check out the complete 3MAW podcast postgame show in the video above for instant reaction, analysis, and takeaways from the Wildcats’ 71-3 victory.