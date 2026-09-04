Examining How Avery Johnson Plays in Season-Opening Games

Avery Johnson and K-State will get the 2026 season underway on Saturday when they host Nicholls at 6 p.m. at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. Being the starter isn't new for Johnson, as he enters his third season as the starting quarterback.

The first game of the season is always tricky and tough to manage. Players have worked all offseason for this moment, and the balance of nerves and excitement can play a big role. Add the fact that this is the first game for Collin Klein as coach, and the energy in the stadium on Saturday is going to be off the charts.

Johnson has played in three Week 1 games and has been the starter the last two years. Here is a look at his performances.

2023 against SEMO

Will Howard started the game, but with the Wildcats taking care of business in the 45-0 win, Johnson was able to get in the game. He finished 3-of-4 for 55 yards, but showcased the running potential that K-State fans had hoped for with a 15-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

2024 against Tennessee Martin

With Howard off to Ohio State, Johnson made his first career start against Tennessee Martin. The Wildcats took control early en route to the 41-6 win. Johnson didn't put up huge numbers, but finished 14-of-21 for 153 yards and two touchdowns. On the second drive of the game, Johnson connected with Brayden Loftin for a 23-yard pass for the first points of the game

2025 against Iowa State

Last season, the Wildcats were in Dublin, taking on the Cyclones in a Week 0 matchup. It was a sloppy game early on both sides, as the condtions were extremely tough with the rain. It took Johnson a while to get rolling, but he came to life in the fourth quarter to give the Wildcats a shot.

He connected with Jayce Brown on a 37-yard touchdown to tie it early in the fourth, and then a 65-yard touchdown to Jerand Bradley brought the score to 24-21 with 6:23 remaining. However, that was the last time the Wildcats had the ball, as Iowa State was able to run out the clock to escape with the win.

Avery Johnson hits Jerand Bradley for the IMMEDIATE response! pic.twitter.com/s16av145pl — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthew_CFB) August 23, 2025

Johnson finished 21-of-30 for 273 yards and two touchdowns, while also scoring on a 10-yard run early in the game.

Now is the time for Johnson

Johnson entered K-State with some of the highest expectations for any quarterback in program history. He has put up numbers throughout his career, but this season is going to be a legacy defining season.

Klein was an instrumental part of his coming to K-State, and having Klein as his coach should set him up for a ton of success. The Wildcats enter the season with questions on the offensive line, and having a quarterback making his 27th career start should help them get through early growing pains.

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