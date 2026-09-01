Collin Klein Gives Praise to Defensive Line on Improvement Ahead of Week 1

Collin Klein and the K-State Wildcats have been preparing all summer for the Week 1 matchup against Nicholls. During those practices, Klein has laid the foundation for K-State in two areas: competition and improvement. On Monday, Klein met with reporters to talk for the final time with the media before the game against the Colonels. When it comes to improvement, no group has stood out in his mind like the defensive line.

"I've been really, really proud of our d-line," Klein said. "I mean, from day one of spring, its a very, very new unit. To how hard they've been playing. How much better they have gotten from the start of spring to now, I have been extremely proud of the work that those guys have put in."

Collin Klein on which defensive unit he’s been most impressed with thus far:



“I've been really, really proud of our d-line... how much better they've gotten from the start of spring to now — been extremely proud of the work that those guys have put in.” pic.twitter.com/YwSmemzrVk — K-State on KCSN (@kstate_kcsn) August 31, 2026

The improvement on the defensive line is big, as the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball was viewed as a major concern entering the season. The offensive line is dealing with a lot of injuries, with questions remaining on what the actual depth chart will be.

Hearing Klein say this about the defensive line is big, as there are pieces that could help make the Wildcats' defense better than many expected.

Defensive end duo has a chance to be the tone setter for the defense

Wendell Gregory and Jordan Allen have a chance to be the best pass-rushing duo at K-State in a while. Gregory was named the Big 12 Freshman Defensive Player of the Year last season at Oklahoma State, while Allen showed his potential last year in a limited role for the Wildcats. Both guys can get after the quarterback, and that is going to make things easier for everyone else on defense.

It allows cornerbacks and linebackers to be more physical and aggressive, as opposing quarterbacks don't figure to have a lot of time to scan the field.

New defensive coordinator Jordan Peterson great at getting pressure

Klein knows how good a coach Peterson is, as the two were coordinators at Texas A&M the last two seasons. Getting good play from the defensive line for Peterson isn't new, as his defenses at Texas A&M have been outstanding. Last year, the Aggies ranked No. 1 in the country with a sack rate of 10.34 % against FBS opponents. Having that working relationship between the two coaches should play a huge role early in the season.

Versatility on defensive line, defense overall is pivotal to play for Peterson

One of the most underrated aspects of Peterson's defense is how he substitutes his guys. Players are forced to play multiple spots and produce at that level. The starting defensive tackles are Kamari Burns and Travis Bates, and both will be asked to do many different things on. Bates has played defensive end at times at K-State, but he will be asked to absord blockers to give Gregory and Allen those opportunities for one-on-one matchups on the outside.

If the defensive line is able to carry that improvement from the summer into the season, then the Wildcats have a chance to be very good on defense.

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