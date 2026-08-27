Collin Klein on Left Tackle Spot: "A Bit By Committee"

Collin Klein joined Wyatt Thompson on 'Cat Chat' on Wednesday, in what will be the weekly coaches' show. One of the biggest questions for K-State football right now is how the Wildcats will handle the left tackle position. John Pastore was a preseason First Team All-Big 12 player, but he tore his Achilles and will miss the 2026 season.

Klein was asked about how the Wildcats are going to handle the injury, and the first-year coach said that multiple players are in contention in a battle that could see multiple guys playing in games.

"I'm really excited to see who steps up," Klein said. "I think it'll be a bit by committee, especially early, as we continue to gel, even as we start playing games."

Oliver Millier figures to get a ton of opportunities at the position

Even before the Pastore injury, there were a lot of question marks with the K-State offensive line. He was the lone returning starter from last year's team, and the Wildcats brought in multiple transfers to compete for spots. Miller was a player who was drawing positive reactions during the off-season, with Klein saying this about him.

“I think he's definitely continued his trend. He's doing a tremendous job," Klein told reporters at a press conference. "He's in a position as one of, if not the main, true freshman that will be in the heat of it pretty early. So, credit to him. He comes from a great program there in Denver and coaches that I greatly respect and even grew up watching a little bit. So, I'm proud to have him in purple.”

Having a true freshman at left tackle in the Big 12 presents a ton of challenges, but Miller figures to get his chance to earn that spot. One positive is that Miller could be eased into the Division I level, as none of the first three games are against a Power-4 team.

Transfer Tyler Johnson has starting experience at left tackle

Johnson transferred from Auburn, and he started the 2024 season for the Tigers at left tackle. While he eventually lost his job, he still has as high a ceiling as you could ask for in this situation. He was the No. 39 tackle in the 2023 recruiting class, and if he reaches that potential, he is a player who could really help the Wildcats.

Other guys to look for

Gus Hawkins has been looked at as the right tackle for the Wildcats, but could sending him to his quarterback's blindside be the play? Navarro Schunke has played on the interior part of the offensive line, but at 6-foot-6, 322 pounds, he has the attributes to potentially play on the outside.

The offensive line entered the season as the biggest question mark, and that has only increased. As Klein said, this isn't a conversation that will be over on Sept. 5. Look for this to continue through the non-conference schedule, with the Big 12 opener at Cincinnati being the game where the offensive line depth chart starts to make sense.

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