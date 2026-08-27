Collin Klein Still in Awe of Being Head Coach at K-State

Collin Klein and the K-State Wildcats are nine days away from the 2026 opener against Nicholls on Sept. 5 at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. For Klein, he is already a K-State legend after an incredible career as the quarterback from 2008 to 2012. He was the offensive coordinator at K-State, but spent the last two seasons in the same position at Texas A&M.

In December, Klein was named the head coach at K-State, and he has hit the ground running. The 2027 recruiting class is shaping up to be one of the best in school history, and the K-State staff was very active in bringing in talented players from the transfer portal this season. While he has been the coach for almost nine months, Klein told Wyatt Thompson on 'Cat Chat' Wednesday night that he still can't believe he is the coach.

"This place is home," Klein said. "This is family, and we bleed purple from top to bottom. I mean, just being able to grow and do what we did the last two years to have an opportunity like this. To be able to come back home and carry on the legacy of our program that goes back a long time. I still have to pinch myself sometimes because it is so special."

As the offensive coordinator in 2022, Klein helped lead the Wildcats to a Big 12 Championship win against TCU. In that game, the offense finished with 404 yards in the 31-28 victory against the Horned Frogs.

For K-State fans, having arguably the most popular player in program history back as the coach is a feeling they have wanted for quite some time. The Wildcats have won three Big 12 championships all time, and Klein has been either a player or a coach during two of those runs. Not only are they hoping the team is in contention for another Big 12 title, but also battling for a spot in the College Football Playoff.

When the Wildcats take the field on Sept. 5, there is a chance that Klein will take a step back and realize he truly is back home. He may even actually pinch himself just to make sure it isn't a dream. However, the moment that ball is kicked, it will be all about football and getting the job done.

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