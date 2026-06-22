Collin Klein Proving He Can Sell the Vision for K-State

Collin Klein had big expectations the moment it was announced that he would be the next coach at K-State. He was a legend in his time as the quarterback, helping the Wildcats win their second Big 12 Championship in 2012. He had served numerous coaching roles at K-State since his playing days, with his most recent being the offensive coordinator in 2023.

After spending the last two years as the OC at Texas A&M, Klein is back in Manhattan as the head coach. In today's college football, it is harder than ever for a coach to sell his vision for his program in both the short term and the future. However, Klein has proven thus far in his first few months as the coach, that he can do just that as the K-State 2027 recruiting class is on pace to be one of the best in Wildcats history.

K-State on path for one of best classes ever

Klein and his staff have hit the ground running, with 24 commitments already in the 2027 class. Not only are they bringing in a lot of players, but they are also talented guys who are going to be able to contribute.

Leading the way in the 2027 class are four-star commits Cooper Ohnmacht and Joshua Vilmael. The secondary as a whole has been one of the most recruited positions by Klein, and these two are guys who are capable of being leaders with the group moving forward.

Getting Ohnmacht was especially imperative, as he was the top prospect in Kansas. Making sure you keep the best players in the state is one of the keys to establishing trust with the fans. However, being able to go out and recruit across the country is a must if you're going to build a team capable of winning the Big 12, and Klein is doing just that.

Klein built relationships during his time in Texas

When it comes to high school football, it is no secret that Texas is as good as there is in the United States. Being able to bring in guys from there is a huge sign for Klein, who has built a ton of trust with the coaches there from his two years in College Station.

Of the 24 current commits, eight are by way of Texas. Since 2011, the most recruits from Texas in a single class were six. The Wildcats are still in the running for a few more prospects from the state, and could potentially see that number hit 10.

For Klein to have been in the state for only two years and have that kind of impact is a telling sign that should have K-State fans ecstatic. There are many cases where college coaches have been in a state for a long time, but don't have that type of relationship with the high school coaches.

Klein doing everything right, thus far

The Klein era could not be off to a better start in Manhattan. Ultimately, his time as coach will be based on wins and losses. However, for the first six months on the job, Klein couldn't have done much better. He did a solid job of bringing in guys from the portal to help compete this year, while also laying the foundation for the future.