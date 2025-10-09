Five Things to Know About Kansas State’s Stephen Osei
Kansas State men’s basketball is heading into the 2025–26 season with one of its most international and talented rosters in recent memory. And sophomore wing Stephen Osei is a standout figure in that wave. The Toronto, Ontario, native brings size, experience, and versatility to head coach Jerome Tang’s 14-member roster. This will surely make him a player that fans should keep a close eye on this season.
International Talent Boosts K-State
Standing 6-foot-10 and weighing 200 pounds, Osei is one of five international players on this year’s roster, the most in school history. Alongside juniors Dorin Buca (Italy) and Mobi Ikegwuruka (Ireland), junior Elias Rapieque (Germany), and freshman Andrej Kostic (Serbia), Osei represents K-State’s commitment to recruiting talent from around the globe.
He is also the fifth Canadian-born player in school history, joining Justin Edwards, Kaosi Ezeagu, Juevol Myles, and Rudi Williams. Overall, he is one of just 24 foreign-born players in Wildcats history, highlighting the program’s growing international reach.
Junior College Success at Casper
Osei transferred to K-State after an impressive season at Casper College in the junior college ranks. He helped the Thunderbirds finish 25–7 overall and 10–2 in conference play, making it to the Region 9 Tournament semifinals.
Osei earned Fab 50 Freshman honors from JUCORecruiting.com after averaging 11.0 points on 63.8 percent shooting. He did that along with 7.0 rebounds and 1.1 blocks in just over 21 minutes per game.
He scored in double figures 15 times, including three 20-point games, and notched seven double-doubles. Notably, he twice scored a season-high 23 points, once against Yavapai College. And again versus Lamar Community College, demonstrating his scoring versatility and efficiency.
International Experience with Team Canada
Osei brings a wealth of international experience, having played for the Canadian U16 and U17 National Teams. He helped Canada capture bronze at the 2021 FIBA U16 Americas Championship. That's how he averaged 6.0 points and 3.3 rebounds per game.
Following that, he gave a standout performance at the 2022 FIBA U17 World Cup in Spain. That's where he averaged 9.9 points on 61.4 percent shooting, 5.1 rebounds, and 0.9 blocks per game. Osei scored in double figures in four World Cup games. This also included a 19-point outing against Argentina. The game totally showed that he can compete at a high level on the international stage.
Path Through NBA Academy and Salt Lake Academy
Before college, Osei honed his skills at the NBA Academy in Mexico and played two seasons at Salt Lake Academy in Utah. While with the Griffins, he averaged 4.4 points on 61 percent shooting, 2.0 rebounds, and 0.8 blocks per game. His senior season featured a perfect shooting night of 7-of-7 for 16 points, highlighting his efficiency.
Now at K-State, Osei aims to build on his journey and continue the success of previous Canadian Wildcats like Justin Edwards. Fans can expect him to play a major role as the Wildcats navigate a highly competitive Big 12 slate.