Gabe Powers Emerging as a Leader on K-State Defense

Gabe Powers and the K-State defense have been one of the main reasons the Wildcats are 2-0 while outscoring their opponents 105-10. The only touchdown that has been scored on K-State this year was an interception thrown by Avery Johnson that was returned for a touchdown against Washington State.

Through the first two games, the Wildcats have allowed only 288 total yards of offense and are ranked at the top of many key defensive statistics. Entering Week 3, K-State ranks first in passing yards allowed, second in total defense, and third in scoring defense.

There have been many players who have stood out for the Wildcats, but Powers has proven early in the season that he is one of the leaders. Through two weeks, Powers leads the Wildcats with 10 tackles while providing a calming, leadership presence.

During a press conference on Monday, Collin Klein had nothing but praise for Powers.

"There's a mentality," Klein told reporters. "His football IQ is elite, his processing speed is elite, his communication is elite. He gets everybody else and makes a lot of things right around him. I couldn't be more proud of him. I didn't know him as well having him transfer in, obviously, when I wasn't here. I have really enjoyed and respected how hard he works and how much he cares for our program. To see that translate on the field is not surprising."

“There’s a mentality. His football IQ is elite, his processing speed is elite, his communication is elite... I couldn’t be more proud of him.”



Collin Klein on LB Gabe Powers pic.twitter.com/uiz3rd6s00 — K-State on KCSN (@kstate_kcsn) September 15, 2026

Powers began his career at Ohio State

Hailing from Marysville, Ohio, Powers played his first two college seasons at Ohio State. In his two years there, he finished with 12 tackles, while also returning an interception for a touchdown. He transferred entering the 2024 season, and has continued to develop into a key contributor for the Wildcats.

Last season, he had 21 tackles, but he appears to be on his way for the best season of his college career.

As Klein said, a big part of what makes him so important to the defense has nothing to do with what shows up in the box score. Many times throughout he game, it is Powers communicating to his teammates, making sure that they are lined up how they need to be, while also understanding their responsibility for that play. He is to the defense what Avery Johnson is to the quarterback.

The Wildcats have a ton of new pieces. Defensive coordinator Jordan Peterson came from Texas A&M with Klein and has implemented a completely new defense. Having a senior leader like Powers who is able to take what Peterson is teaching and take it to the field to his teammates is something that can't be understated

The schedule is going to get much tougher for the Wildcats, but having a leader like Powers is something that should have this defense playing at a high level throughout the entire season.

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