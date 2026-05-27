The 2026 college football season is still a few months away, and K-State fans are counting down the days until Collin Klein takes the field for the first time as the head coach. On Wednesday, the times and television networks for the first three games of the year were announced. The season-opener against Nicholls will kick off at 6 p.m with the game on ESPN +.

Game on.



First three kick times and TV selections are locked in for 2026‼️#EMAW pic.twitter.com/mC69KagD9g — K-State Football (@KStateFB) May 27, 2026

K-State doesn't leave Manhattan for any of its non-conference games

The Wildcats won't leave Manhattan during the non-conference schedule. After hosting Nicholls, K-State will host Washington State and Tulane on Sept. 12 and Sept. 19. Both of those games will kick off at 11 a.m. The matchup against the Cougars will be on TNT/HBO Max, while the game against Tulane will be on ESPN2.

Nicholls is an FCS program that went 4-8 last year. This game will actually be the second of the season for the Colonels, as they host Mississippi Valley State on Aug. 27 in Week 0. One of the focal points of their offense will be running back Shane Lee, who rushed for 636 yards and eight touchdowns as a freshman.

The next two matchups against Washington State and Tulane will also feature matchups of first-year coaches. The Cougars will be led by Kirby Moore, who was most recently the offensive coordinator at Missouri and is the younger brother of New Orleans Saints coach Kellen Moore.

The Green Wave are entering a new era after Jon Sumrall left the program after their College Football Playoff loss to Ole Miss to take the job at Florida. Taking over is Will Hall, who was the passing game coordinator last year at Tulane.

Big opportunity to get the Klein era off to a fast start

The non-conference schedule isn't as daunting as in past years, as the Wildcats will not face a Power 4 team. Last year, K-State lost the season opener to Iowa State in Ireland, and the Wildcats were never able to get going after that. With Klein bringing in a new offense, this schedule could provide K-State with the opportunity to get things figured out early in the year, and then be ready for conference play when the Wildcats go to Cincinnati on Sept. 26.