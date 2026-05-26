Avery Johnson in Line to Break Multiple K-State Records in 2026

Avery Johnson has provided K-State fans with some exciting moments during his time as the quarterback in Manhattan. He is entering the 2026 season as a starter for the third year, and he will look to build off what he has already done the last two seasons. Entering this year, he already has set the school record for passing touchdowns in a single season with 25. He also has tied record for most rushing touchdowns in a game (5), as well as rushing touchdowns in a season by a freshman (7).

If Johnson is able to have the type of season he and new coach Collin Klein are hoping for, a few more K-State records could be broken in 2026. Here are the most likely records that Johnson is in line to break this year.

Career passing touchdowns

This figures to be the easiest and the quickest record that Johnson breaks, as he is tied at 48 career passing touchdowns with his former teammate. K-State opens the season up on Sept. 5 at home against a Nicholls State team that gave up 20 passing touchdowns in 2025.

In each of his season-opening starts the last two years, Johnson has thrown two touchdowns in both of those games. In a year where Johnson could really cement his legacy as one of the best quarterbacks in K-State history, he has a chance to get the 2026 season started with a school record

Career Passing Yards

While the career passing touchdowns figures to be an easy record to break, the all-time career passing yards record is also within striking distance for Johnson. The current record-holder is Josh Freeman, who threw for 8,078 yards from 2006 to 2008.

Entering 2026, Johnson is currently sixth all-time with 5,576 yards. In his first year as a starter in 2024, he threw for 2,712 yards. He followed that up with 2,385 yards last season. With Klein coming in as the coach, the expectation is that he will help Johnson reach his full potential. If he is able to do just that, this figures to be another record that he leaves Manhattan with.

Total Offensive Yards

When Johnson is at his best, he is using his legs just as much as he is using his arm. He enters the 2026 season ranked fifth all-time with 6,954 yards of total offense. Freeman is also the all-time leader in this statistic, with 8,421 yards. The first person on that list that Johnson will have to pass to make that run is Klein, who is fourth all-time.

As the offensive coordinator at Texas A&M last year, Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed was able to put up 3,662 yards of total offense.

Touchdowns Responsible For

Johnson enters the season ranked third in K-State history with 70 total touchdowns. He trails only Klein (87) and Ell Roberson (80) on that list, who are the best two dual-threat quarterbacks in the history of the program. In each of his two seasons starting, Johnson has accounted for at least 25 total touchdowns, which puts him in great shape to break this record as well.

K-State fans want to see Johnson put the team in the Big 12 and make a run for contention to earn a spot in the College Football Playoff. Combine that with all of the potential records Johnson could break this season, and you have the makings of a potential special 2026 season in Manhattan.