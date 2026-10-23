How to Watch K-State Football Arizona State in Week 8

K-State was able to pick up its first Big 12 win of the season as the Wildcats knocked off KU, 35-24, in the Sunflower Showdown. The win was the 18th consecutive win against the Jayhawks, but more importantly, it ended a two-game losing streak, moving the Wildcats to 4-2.

The rushing attack dominated, as the Wildcats rushed for 359 yards in the win. That is the fifth-most in program history in a Big 12 game. As the Wildcats enter the game, the biggest talking point is the status of quarterback Avery Johnson, who is currently listed as questionable.

If he is unable to go, then Jacob Knuth will be the quarterback for the Wildcats.

The Sun Devils enter this game with a quarterback change of their own, as Mikey Keene will start on Saturday. He came in the second half against Texas Tech and provided a spark to the offense.

How to Watch: K-State Football vs. Arizona State

Who: K-State (4-2) vs. Arizona State (3-3)

When: Saturday, Oct. 17, 2:45 p.m.

Where: Sun Devils Stadium, Tempe, AZ

TV: ESPN2

Series: Arizona State leads the all-time series, 6-1. They have met only once as Big 12 foes, with Arizona State winning 24-14 in Manhattan in 2014. The only win that K-State has was a 34-27 win in the Holiday Bowl in 2002.

The Wildcats are also looking for their first win all-time in Tempe, as they are 0-5.

Joe Jackson was the focal point of the offense in Week 7, finishing with 27 carries for 159 yards. With Johnson potentially out against the Sun Devils, Jackson once again figures to be a crucial part of the K-State offensive attack.

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