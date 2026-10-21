K-State Has a Chance to Make History Against Arizona State on Saturday

K-State has accomplished plenty throughout its football history. but there is something the Wildcats have never done: win a game at Arizona State.

That could change Saturday when Collin Klein leads the Wildcats into Tempe looking when their second straight game after defeating KU, 35-24, last Saturday.

The Wildcats are 0-5 all-time on the road against Arizona State, with their most recent trip being in 1989. That game also happened to be Bill Snyder's first as K-State's head coach, a 31-0 loss to the Sun Devils.

Now, 37 days later, Klein has an opportunity to write a different chapter in the program's history.

K-State enters the game 4-2 after extending the streak in the Sunflower Showdown to 18 games. For the Wildcats, this is only their second road game this season, with the first one being a 31-26 loss to Cincinnati in the Big 12 opener. Saturday presents Klein with another opportunity to get his first road conference win as a coach.

The circumstances could be favorable.

Arizona State enters the matchup with a 3-3 record and has struggled in the Big 12. In the Sun Devils' last two conference games, they have allowed 55 and 53 points to Baylor and Texas Tech. Defensively, they have really struggled as of late, and that coincides with K-State coming off its best offensive game of the year.

The Wildcats had 568 total yards of offense in the win against KU, with 359 of them coming on the ground. That is one of the best performances in school history, as that ranks fifth in a Big 12 game.

Avery Johnson and the Wildcats will look to carry that production into Saturday's contest against a defense that has struggled to contain opposing offenses.

During his weekly press conference, Klein was asked what he knows about Sun Devils stadium.

"Not much except it's 100 yards like every other field," Klein said in an answer that would make fans think it was Bill Snyder answering the question.

Getting that first victory in Tempe would be a huge step for the Wildcats. Winning against KU is something that is expected in Manhattan. However, getting a road win in the Big 12 and getting to 5-2 would set the Wildcats up for an exciting last month of the season.

Kickoff for Saturday is scheduled for 2:45 p.m., and the game will be on ESPN 2.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram for the latest news.