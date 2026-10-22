How K-State Can Survive Without Avery Johnson Against Arizona State

K-State is facing its biggest offensive challenge of the season, and it has nothing to do than the opposing defense across the field.

Starting quarterback Avery Johnson is listed as questionable for the road game at Arizona State, leaving head coach Collin Klein preparing to potentially play without his most dynamic offensive weapon.

Johnson is coming off one of his most impressive games of the season, throwing for 209 yards and rushing for another 132 in the win against KU in Week 7. His ability to create explosive plays with both his arm and legs is a huge part of K-State's offensive identity.

If Johnson can't go, then the Wildcats will go with quarterback Jacon Knuth.

Jacob Knuth doesn't need to be Avery Johnson

Too often in situations like this, everyone wants the next man up to come and replicate the starter. Rarely does that work, and quite frankly, Knuth isn't Johnson.

Knuth came in against KU when Johnson was forced to leave for a play, and he handed the ball off to Rodney Fields Jr. for a touchdown.

Making your first start on the road is always a challenge, but he doesn't need to be Superman in this game. Klein won't ask his backup quarterback to be Johnson. However, what Klein needs from Knuth is to come in, take charge of the huddle, and limit mistakes.

Knuth has talented receivers like Jaron Tibbs, Josh Manning, and Derrick Salley Jr. If he can get the ball out quickly and allow them to make plays after the catch, then he is doing his job. As much as Arizona State figures to try and make him throw, he is going to need his guys in the backfield to deliver.

Joe Jackson and Rodney Fields Jr. must have big games

The Wildcats have one of the best rushing attacks in the Big 12, and these two are a key part of that. Last week, K-State rushed for 359 yards, the fifth most ever for the Wildcats against a Big 12 opponent.

Joe Jackson was the workhorse in that game, rushing for 159 yards. Fields also had a big day, finishing with another 66 yards.

A lot of their success was based on the Jayhawks having to put such an emphasis on stopping Johnson, but both of these guys are more than capable of having a game.

Establishing the running game would play a huge role in creating manageable third-down situations, and not put Knuth in situations where he is in obvious passing downs.

K-State's defense must do its part

The Sun Devils are starting their backup quarterback as well, with Mikey Keene being named the starter by Kenny Dillingham earlier in the week. It is different, as he has a ton of experience during his time at schools such as Michigan and Fresno State.

For the Wildcats, they have to come out and create big plays for the offense. They can't let the Sun Devils get momentum early and force the Wildcats' offense to play from behind the entire game.

Opportunity for Collin Klein to standout

In football, it is the next man up, and this gives Klein an opportunity to really show his strengths as a coach. Klein's system is about more than one player, and this is going to challenge that quote.

While he can't ask Knuth to go out there and be Johnson, he also can't completely get away from what makes his offense great either.

Last week, Oliver Miller played 29 snaps at tight end, giving the Wildcats another blocker on the field for the rushing attack.

For this K-State offense, if the Wildcats are able to run the ball, they can be extremely successful. That has been the recipe all season, and that once again is the case on Saturday.