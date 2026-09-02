How to Watch K-State Football Host Nicholls in Season Opener

The Collin Era is less than 72 hours away from getting started, with K-State hosting Nicholls on Saturday in the season opener. Since Klein was named K-State coach in December, fans have been clamoring to see the beloved Klein back at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. He starred as a player from 2008-2012 and also spent time as the offensive coordinator. He has been a part of two of the three Big 12 championship teams, and he will look to add to that as the head coach.

K-State is coming off a 6-6 season, and the Wildcats didn't play in a bowl game as they were going through a change with the staff.

The Week 1 matchup against Nicholls will be against a Colonels team coming off a 44-10 victory over Mississippi Valley State in a Week 0 game. The Colonels set the tone early with two long passing touchdowns and controlled the game for all four quarters.

The anticipation and excitement for this game have been building since it was announced that Klein was named coach. He did a great job of adding to that excitement with a summer that included a 2027 recruiting class that could be one of the best in school history.

Here are the television, streaming, and radio details for K-State's season opener.

How to Watch: K-State Football vs. Nicholls

Who: K-State (0-0) vs. Nicholls (1-0)

When: Saturday, Sept. 5, 6 p.m. CT

Where: Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, KSi

TV: ESPN+

Series: K-State 1-0. The Wildcats beat Nicholls, 49-14, in 2019.

The opener is the first of three consecutive home games for K-State to start the season. After the Week 1 game, the Wildcats will host Washington State and Tulane before the start of Big 12 play. K-State will look to get back to winning its opener, as the Wildcats lost to Iowa State last year in a Week 0 game in Ireland.

The Wildcats couldn't bounce back after that loss, as they lost non-conference games against Army and Arizona. They ended the season on a positive note, winning five of their last seven games, with the losses being to Texas Tech and Utah.

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