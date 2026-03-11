Cincinnati vs. UCF Prediction, Odds for Big 12 Championship 2nd Round
The Cincinnati Bearcats got past the Utah Utes in the opening round of the Big 12 Tournament, and now they'll face the UCF Knights in the second round.
UCF ended the season on a three-game skid, losing to Baylor, Oklahoma State, and West Virginia. With their season on the line, the Knights will try to break their losing streak tonight.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this Big 12 showdown.
Cincinnati vs. UCF Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Cincinnati -2.5 (-110)
- UCF +2.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Cincinnati -145
- UCF +118
Total
- OVER 149.5 (-110)
- UNDER 149.5 (-110)
Cincinnati vs. UCF How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, March 11
- Game Time: 3:00 pm ET
- Venue: T-Mobile Center
- How to Watch (TV): ESPNU
- Cincinnati Record: 18-14 (9-9 in Big 12)
- UCF Record: 20-10 (9-9 in Big 12)
Cincinnati vs. UCF Betting Trends
- The OVER is 5-1 in Cincinnati's last six games
- Cincinnati is 7-1 ATS in its last eight games vs. UCF
- UCF is 3-6 ATS in its last nine games
- The OVER is 4-1 in the last five meetings between these two teams
Cincinnati vs. UCF Key Player to Watch
- Baba Miller, F - Cincinnati Bearcats
Baba Miller is a one-man wrecking crew for the Cincinnati Bearcats. He's leading the team in points per game (13.3), rebounds per game (10.3), and assists per game (3.7). He scored 17 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists in the most recent game against UCF.
Cincinnati vs. UCF Prediction and Pick
Cincinnati comes into this game red-hot from a shooting perspective, sporting an effective field goal percentage of 55.7% of their last three games, which is 5% higher than their season average. UCF has trended in the opposite direction, with its eFG% dropping 4.3% over its last three games compared to its season average.
It's important to note that UCF ranks 83rd in the country in two-point shot rate, with 65.5% of its shots coming from two-point range. Now, the Knights have to face a Bearcats team that ranks 44th in opponent two-point field goal percentage, keeping teams to shooting just 48.1% from two-point range.
I'll back Cincinnati as a short favorite in this one.
Pick: Cincinnati -2.5 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
