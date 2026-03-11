Cincinnati vs. UCF Prediction, Odds for Big 12 Championship 2nd Round

The Cincinnati Bearcats got past the Utah Utes in the opening round of the Big 12 Tournament, and now they'll face the UCF Knights in the second round.

UCF ended the season on a three-game skid, losing to Baylor, Oklahoma State, and West Virginia. With their season on the line, the Knights will try to break their losing streak tonight.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this Big 12 showdown.

Cincinnati vs. UCF Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook

Spread

Cincinnati -2.5 (-110)

UCF +2.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Cincinnati -145

UCF +118

Total

OVER 149.5 (-110)

UNDER 149.5 (-110)

Cincinnati vs. UCF How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, March 11

Game Time: 3:00 pm ET

Venue: T-Mobile Center

How to Watch (TV): ESPNU

Cincinnati Record: 18-14 (9-9 in Big 12)

UCF Record: 20-10 (9-9 in Big 12)

Cincinnati vs. UCF Betting Trends

The OVER is 5-1 in Cincinnati's last six games

Cincinnati is 7-1 ATS in its last eight games vs. UCF

UCF is 3-6 ATS in its last nine games

The OVER is 4-1 in the last five meetings between these two teams

Cincinnati vs. UCF Key Player to Watch

Baba Miller, F - Cincinnati Bearcats

Baba Miller is a one-man wrecking crew for the Cincinnati Bearcats. He's leading the team in points per game (13.3), rebounds per game (10.3), and assists per game (3.7). He scored 17 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists in the most recent game against UCF.

Cincinnati vs. UCF Prediction and Pick

Cincinnati comes into this game red-hot from a shooting perspective, sporting an effective field goal percentage of 55.7% of their last three games, which is 5% higher than their season average. UCF has trended in the opposite direction, with its eFG% dropping 4.3% over its last three games compared to its season average.

It's important to note that UCF ranks 83rd in the country in two-point shot rate, with 65.5% of its shots coming from two-point range. Now, the Knights have to face a Bearcats team that ranks 44th in opponent two-point field goal percentage, keeping teams to shooting just 48.1% from two-point range.

I'll back Cincinnati as a short favorite in this one.

Pick: Cincinnati -2.5 (-110)

