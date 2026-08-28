K-State Must Be Ready for Big Plays From Nicholls

K-State will host Nicholls in Week 1 of the 2026 college football season, marking the debut of Collin Klein as the Wildcats' coach. While that game is still over a week away, Klein and his staff got a head start on scouting Nicholls, as the Colonels knocked off Mississippi Valley State, 44-10, in their season opener.

Having a good scouting report in the season opener is always a challenge, as there usually isn't any film on the opponent. However, the Wildcats have a big advantage, as they can now go in and see the strengths and weaknesses. One thing that had to catch the team's eye was the ability to create big plays, as the Colonels had two touchdowns of at least 59 yards.

Mutiple receivers showed they are able to make plays after the catch

Quarterback Ean Rodriguez showed mental toughness early, after throwing an interception on the very first play of the game. He bounced back, finishing 16-of-25 for 264 yards and three touchdowns. While he wasn't throwing the ball deep, he did a nice job of hitting his receivers in stride and allowing them to make plays after the catch.

Greg Donaldson had three catches for 100 yards, including a 74-yard touchdown to give the Colonels a 14-0 lead. Jordan Smith added two catches for 80 yards and two touchdowns, including a 59-yard score that got the scoring going. On both long touchdowns, Donaldson and Smith showed they can run away from the defenders. It wasn't just them, though, as a staggering 16 players caught a pass for Nicholls.

First score of the season is a BIG ONE!!!



Jordan Smith goes 59 yards to the house ⚔️



📺 ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/T2umafGMXL — Nicholls Football 🏈 (@Nicholls_FB) August 27, 2026

This will be a good challenge for the Wildcats, as there are question marks in the secondary. There is a lot of potential, but it is an extremely young group with some question marks in terms of their depth. If guys like Virginia transfer Ja'Son Prevard, or true freshmen Nick McClellan and Josiah Vilmael can step up and play well, then this coukld become a strength later in the year.

Other things that stood out from Nicholls

One area of concern for Nicholls is that they were penalized seven times for 68 yards. It didn't come back to hurt them, as the Delta Devils had 13 penalties of their own. Facing a team like K-State, making those types of mistakes to extend or end drives could make things get ugly, very fast.

While the passing game showcased big plays, the rushing attack was inconsistent throughout the game. They had five carries of 10+ yards, but they also had four negative-yardage carries. The step up in talent they will see from the K-State defensive line could make it very difficult to run the ball, and it will force Rodriguez to get the ball out quickly.

K-State comes to play, the Wildcats win this game going away

It was a good first game for the Colonels, but the step up in competition in their second game will be huge. The Delta Devils had way too many mental breakdowns and defensive lapses, something the Wildcats figure to do a much better job of limiting. The first game is always tricky early, and the buzz and excitement of Klein being back as the coach may force the team to manage those emotions early. However, if the Wildcats come ready, they will be 1-0 heading into a Week 2 matchup against Washington State.

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