How to watch Kansas State vs. Nebraska today? Time, TV for Final Exhibition Game
K-State will be back in action on Monday night for the final exhibition game, as the Wildcats travel to Grand Island to take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers.
The Wildcats played their first exhibition game on Friday night and lost at home to Missouri, 71-67. After trailing by double digits in the second half, the Wildcats cut the deficit to two points in the final minute before coming up just short.
Last year, the Wildcats and Cornhuskers faced off in Kansas City, with Nebraska winning 86-85 in the final seconds on a free throw. The Cornhuskers went on to have a special 2025-26 season, as they went to the Sweet Sixteen and won their first NCAA Tournament game in school history.
The Cornhuskers bring back some key players from the team last year, and it should be a great final exhibition game for Alexander to see where his team is.
The Wildcats will get the regular season started on Nov. 3, when they host South Dakota State at 7 p.m. CT at Bramlage Coliseum.
Kansas State vs Nebraska basketball tip-off time, date, way to watch
Date: Monday, October 26
Tipoff: 6:30 p.m. CT
Location: Eihusen Arena at BigIron Events Center; Grand Island, Nebraska
TV: Big Ten Network +
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Mark has over a decade of experience as a reporter, with his content being on numerous websites including, ESPN, Newsweek and Cleveland.com among many others. His career started at K-State as the sports editor for the K-State Collegian. He also coaches high school basketball at Blue Valley West in Overland Park. KC Sports Network is the premier destination for Kansas City sports fans with podcasts, YouTube and social media content. Stay connected with the latest news and analysis by following KCSN on all social media platforms.Follow kstate_kcsn