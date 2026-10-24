10 Observations From K-State's Exhibition Loss to Missouri

The Casey Alexander era at K-State began on Friday night, as the Wildcats lost 71-67 in an exhibition game to Missouri.

While the loss was disappointing, there were encouraging signs for a program looking to turn the page after a disappointing 2025-26 season.

The Wildcats opened the game on fire, taking an early 9-0 lead and a 32-27 lead into the half before Missouri took over in the second half. K-State trailed by as many as 14 in the second half, but battled back to cut the deficit to two points in the final seconds.

Shooting is a key part of Alexander's offense, but it was an area where the Wildcats struggled on Friday night. They made only 9 of 34 three-point attempts and also committed 16 turnovers.

Here are 10 Observations from Friday night's exhibition game.

1. K-State showed a competitive spirit that was lacking last year

One of the biggest questions entering Friday was how K-State's almost entirely new roster would respond against high-major competition.

The Wildcats answered that emphatically. Opening the game on a 9-0 run provided an early glimpse of what Alexander's team is capable of when everything is clicking.

The opening stretch was particularly encouraging considering the roster turnover, and the challenge of installing an entirely new system.

2. The Wildcats showed some fight

The most positive takeaway from the game on Friday night was the competitive spirit of the Wildcats. At times last year, fans were frustrated with how the team competed, but that wasn't the case against Missouri.

It was only an exhibition game, and the result doesn't impact the record at all. However, the way Alexander's team continued to compete, you would have thought an NCAA Tournament berth was on the line.

It wasn't the prettiest game, but the team competed in a way that made the fans proud, and that is the first step.

3. The second half showed there is work to do

After leading by five points at the half, things got away from them for a while in the second half. Missouri pushed the lead to 14 points, turning what had been a promising first half into an uphill battle for Alexander's team.

Being able to sustain the offensive execution and defensive intensity for 40 minutes is one of the coaching staff's biggest priorities.

4. Three-Point shooting had a rough night

Very few coaches across the country have utilized the three-pointer as much as Alexander's over the year, and Friday night was not a good shooting night for the Wildcats.

The Wildcats connected on nine of their 34 three-point attempts, shooting just 26.5%. Bad shooting nights are going to happen throughout the season, and this felt like one of those nights.

Alexander's offensive philosophy places considerable importance on spacing, ball movement, and creating quality perimeter opportunities.

5. Turnovers were a concern

One big issue on Friday night was the 16 turnovers for the Wildcats. Dennis Gates' teams are known to be very aggressive defensively, and the Tigers gave K-State issues with that.

For a team that is learning a new offensive system, mistakes are going to happen.

Teams are too good in the Big 12, and giving them 16 extra possessions is often the difference in a win or a loss. Of everything that pops up on a stat sheet, the turnovers were the most glaring thing in this game that needs fixed

6. Alexander's system remains a work in progress

Alexander built his reputation at Belmont with teams that executed offensively. The Wildcats at times showed what the offense can become, but it won't happen overnight.

The Wildcats have only one returning letter winner from last year's team, and every single player is adjusting to new teammates, expectations, and roles. There for sure will be growing pains, but the foundation was set on Friday night.

7. Missouri provided exactly the type of test K-State needed

Make no mistake about it, the Tigers have a chance to be very good this season under Dennis Gates.

The Tigers are coming off another NCAA Tournament experience, and enter this season with extremely high expectations.

Missouri brought in a ton of talent, highlighted by 5-star recruit Jason Crowe Jr. Competing against a team with the talent the Tigers have is far more valuable than a 30-point win against a team with lesser talent.

8. Late-game execution will be important

K-State's comeback gave the Wildcats an opportunity to potentially steal the game in the closing seconds. Whether it is getting a quality shot, protecting the basketball, or securing a defensive stop, those possessions often determine games in the Big 12.

You can't simulate those end-of-game situations in practice, and the experience of playing against a talented team like Missouri will pay off for the team later in the season.

9. There is reason for optimism, but also patience

K-State fans understandably want immediate improvement after last season's 12-20 campaign. However, Alexander inherited a difficult rebuilding situation.

With a new coaching staff and 13 newcomers, establishing chemistry and consistency will take time. Friday's performance offered reasons for encouragement, particularly the competitive spirit throughout the game.

10. Nebraska offers another opportunity for growth

K-State won't have much time to dwell on Friday's defeat.

The Wildcats return to action Monday against Nebraska in Grand Island, giving Alexander another opportunity to evaluate his team against high-major competition.

The focus should be on improvement rather than simply the final score.

For now, Friday's loss provided a starting point for a K-State program entering a new era. The game offered encouraging moments, frustrating stretches, and plenty of teaching opportunities. Alexander scheduled these two exhibition games for a reason, and on Friday night, this game delivered far more good.