K-State Faces Added Challenge as Arizona State Weights Quarterback Decision

K-State is preparing for an Arizona State team searching for answers at quarterback, adding another layer of uncertainty to Saturday's Big 12 matchup in Tempe.

During his weekly press conference on Monday, Arizona State coach Kenny Dilingham declined to name a starting quarterback. That left the door open for Mikey Keene or Cutter Boley to get the nod as the starter against the Wildcats.

The Sun Devils are coming off a 53-25 loss to Texas Tech in Week 7, and Dillingham decided to sub in Keene after Boley struggled in the first half. Boley was 5-of-10 for 124 yards and one touchdown, but he also threw two interceptions. One of those interceptions was returned for a touchdown as the Red Raiders built a commanding 43-10 lead at the half.

Keene provided a spark of relief, completing 25 of 34 passes for 256 yards and 2 touchdowns. The game was out of reach, that type of performance has created an interesting situation for Dillingham,

"I'm not really going to get into that in great detail," Dillingham said Monday. "Like I said after the game, I got a lot of confidence in both those guys."

For Collin Klein, that will force the Wildcats defensive staff to have to prepare for both quarterbacks, who each bring a different set of challenges.

Kenny Dillingham said he "isn't going to go into detail" about who ASU will start at quarterback this week.@FOX10Phoenix pic.twitter.com/nCWjN98j1Z — Blake Niemann (@Blakes_Take2) October 19, 2026

"We're going to be prepared for both," Klein said during his press conference on Monday. "Last week, they had a tough go and played a couple guys. So, we got to be ready for both and monitor the situation and how it goes."

Boley transferred from Kentucky in the off-season and entered the season as the starter. Through six games, he has thrown for 1,353 yards, 13 touchdowns, and five interceptions.

Keene, on the other hand, is one of the most experienced quarterbacks in the country. He has previously played at UCF, Fresno State, and Michigan. His ability to make quick decisions and operate efficiently could provide Arizona State with a different offensive approach.

The Wildcats must be prepared to adjust defensively if Dillingham decides to use both quarterbacks, particularly against an Arizona State offense attempting to regain its rhythm after a difficult performance against Texas Tech.

K-State enters the game coming off a 35-24 victory over KU to get its first Big 12 win of the season. Klein praised his defense after the game for improvements, particularly its ability to create negative plays. However, one area the Wildcats struggled was when the Jayhawks went tempo. There were multiple issues with guys lining up in the correct spots, and that is something the Wildcats cannot afford to repeat on the road.

Arizona State's offensive line also struggled against Texas Tech, surrendering six sacks. That could create opportunities for the Wildcats' defense, regardless of who is playing quarterback.

The Sun Devils enter Saturday at 3-3, while having the same 1-2 record in Big 12 play that K-State does.

For the Wildcats, the goal is the exact same for whichever quarterback Dillingham decided to start. Whether it's Boley, Keene, or a combination of both, the Wildcats must be ready for a desperate Arizona State that has been outscored 108-44 in its last two Big 12 games.

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