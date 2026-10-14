K-State Faces Defining Moment as Sunflower Showdown Looms

The expectations surrounding K-State were understandably high. Collin Klein's return to Manhattan brought renewed excitement and enthusiasm. With Avery Johnson returning for his third year as the starting quarterback, there was plenty of reason to believe the Wildcats could make noise in the Big 12.

Following the 35-16 loss to Houston in Week 5, the Wildcats sit at 3-2 overall and 0-2 in conference play. The schedule was seen as an advantage for K-State, which is why expectations were high.

Now, just five games into the season, K-State is facing its first season-defining moment. Up next in Week 7 is the annual 'Sunflower Showdown' against KU, and a lot is on the line.

It is a rivalry by definition, but the Wildcats have dominated the series, having won the last 17 games. The last time KU won was in 2008.

For Klein, it represents an opportunity to show his team respondswhen expectations collige with adversity.

During Monday's press conference, Klein talked about how they will learn a lot about their team this weekend.

"Whenever you get punched in the face and face some adversity, you really find out what you're about, who you are as a group," Klein said.

The Wildcats have shown flashes many expected to see entering the season. The biggest issue has been finding the consistency that turns those flashes into victories when facing Big 12 competition. The weaknesses didn't hurt the team during non-conference play, but they have been exposed in multiple areas in the last two games.

One of the biggest weaknesses in Big 12 play has been the play of the defense. In the losses to Cincinnati and Houston, the defense had a ton of breakdowns. Against the Cougars, the Wildcats appeared to have gotten a huge fourth-down stop. However, Klein had to call a timeout because they had only 10 players on the field, and the Cougars scored on the ensuing play.

Defeating KU won't be a fix-all type of thing. The expectation when you're a K-State football player, you win the Sunflower Showdown. The Jayhawks showed some positives in the game at Utah last week, a game that was much more competitive than the final score indicated.

For Klein and the Wildcats, Saturday is about more than extending a rivalry winning streak. It's about proving that the season's early adversity won't define what comes next.

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