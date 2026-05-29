K-State Gets Another Tough Non-Conference Game With Matchup Against Wichita State

K-State has hosted the Wildcat Classic at T-Mobile Arena in Kansas City 13 times since 2007, going 10-3 in those games. The last time was in 2024, when the Wildcats lost to a Ben McCollum Drake team in overtime. The Wildcats will head back to Kansas City in 2026, as the school announced on Friday that the team will host in-state rival Wichita State on Dec. 11.

The Shockers and Wildcats have met 35 times, with K-State holding a 23-12 advantage. The Wildcats have controlled the series recently, winning five of the last six games. However, in the most recent game, it was the Shockers getting an 84-65 win in Wichita in the 2024 season.

K-State non-conference schedule shaping up to be a great challenge

The game against Wichita State is another addition to what should be a very challenging non-conference schedule for the Wildcats in Casey Alexander's first year. The Shockers went 24-12 last year, reaching the NIT Quarterfinals before losing to Tulsa. Like the Wildcats, Wichita State will be a much different team next year. However, Paul Mills has taken the program to another level as the Shockers have had at least a four-game improvement in each of his three seasons.

While Wichita State figures to be a good challenge, other big-time challenges loom on the non-conference schedule. The Wildcats will be participating in the Players Era 16 tournament in Las Vegas. Their first round matchup in that tournament will be on Nov. 24 against a Gonzaga team that is as consistent a program as there is in college basketball. Based on that result, the Wildcats will either take on Baylor or Alabama in the next round.

Early growing pains could lead to success later in the year

For Alexander and his team, there isn't going to be a chance to ease into the season. The tournament in Las Vegas will give the Wildcats at least two matchups against NCAA Tournament-caliber teams, potentially three. Last season, K-State played only one non-conference game against a team that reached the NCAA Tournament. That was a game against Nebraska that the Wildcats lost 86-85 on a free throw in the final seconds.

There are still many non-conference games left to be scheduled for next year, meaning there is potential for more challenging games early in the season. While that could lead to some early-season growing pains, it could also lead to greater success in Big 12 play. Those early-season tough matchups are where teams can truly learn what they are as a team, while also showing Alexander exactly what the team needs to improve.