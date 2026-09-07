K-State To Face Much Tougher Challenge in Week 2 Against Washington State Defense

K-State couldn't have written a better script for its offense in Week 1, as the Wildcats looked nearly flawless in the 71-3 victory against Nicholls on Saturday. Avery Johnson looked like a guy making his 27th career start, throwing for 199 yards and finishing with four total touchdowns. He was in complete control of the offense and didn't look rattled at all behind an evolving offensive line.

The Wildcats' rushing attack was equally impressive, as Rodney Fields led the way with 14 carries for 101 yards and one touchdown. Joe Jackson, Jay Harris, and Monterrio Elston Jr. also scored a rushing touchdown. K-State ran the ball very well, running the ball 44 times for 312 yards

All in all, it was a great first game for the Wildcats, but a much tougher test is coming in Week 2 as the Washington State Cougars will make visit to Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

Washington State defense showed up against Washington

Even though Washington State lost 24-10 to Washington, Kirby Moore's defense showed a lot in his first game as the head coach. The Huskies entered the game ranked No. 17 in the country, and superstar quarterback Demond Williams is one of the best quarterbacks in all of college football. He finished 24-of-35 for 268 yards and one touchdown, and also added another 68 yards on the ground and another score.

However, many of his yards came late in the game, when the defense finally showed signs of fatigue. The Huskes were held to only 10 points until the 8:05 mark in the fourth quarter, but they made a couple of plays late.

What made this performance even more impressive is that Washington State didn't return a single defensive starter from last season's team. The fact that the Cougars played like that in just their first game of the season should leave the team excited about what this defense could become.

As good as the Cougars defense was, the offense was that bad

Washington State struggled all day on offense, as the Cougars managed only 10 points and 242 yards. They were 0-of- 9 on third-down conversions, and if the Huskies didn't have 12 penalties for 130 yards, the Cougars would have struggled even more on offense.

Quarterback Caden Pinnick came over from UC Davis last season, but he looked like a guy making his first start for a new team. He was 16-of-25 for 142 yards and two interceptions, He was able to rush the ball 11 times for 61 yards and one touchdown, but he was the only player to be able to run the ball for the Cougars.

K-State's defense was equally impressive in Week 1

For K-State, as good as the offense was in the opener, the defense also put on a big-time performance. Nicholls finished the game with only 122 yards of offense, and converted only 4-of-16 3rd down attempts.

Even though the Wildcats got only one sack, they were constantly in the backfield and getting after the quarterback. The K-State offense doesn't figure to put up the same numbers they did in Week 1, but the Wildcats' defense has a great opportunity to make things difficult for the Cougars and help them get the win.

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