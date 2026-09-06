SMU vs. Florida State Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 1

We have a rare Monday night college football game set for Week 1, and it's an exciting one. The No. 19-ranked SMU Mustangs will take on the Florida State in an ACC showdown.

The Seminoles already have a game under their belt this season, beating New Mexico State 34-17 in Week 0. Despite that win, the Mustangs will enter the game as the betting favorites.

Let's dive into everything you need to know to bet this game.

SMU vs. Florida State Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Spread

SMU -3 (-106)

Florida State +3 (-114)

Moneyline

SMU -150

Florida State +127

Total

OVER 53.5 (-107)

UNDER 53.5 (-114)

SMU vs. Florida State How to Watch

Date: Monday, September 7

Time: 7:30 PM ET

Venue: Doak Campbell Stadium

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

SMU record: 0-0

Florida State record: 1-0

SMU vs. Florida State Betting Trends

SMU won and covered the spread against Florida State in 2024

SMU is 6-4 against the spread in its last 10 games

The UNDER is 7-3 in SMU's last 10 games

Florida State is 2-8 against the spread in its last 10 games

The UNDER is 7-3 in Florida State's last 10 games

SMU vs. Florida State Key Player to Watch

Ousmane Kromah, RB - Florida State Seminoles

Ousmane Kromah played a big role in Florida State's Week 1 win, carrying the ball 14 times for 115 yards and a touchdown, averaging a blistering 8.2 yards per carry. SMU will have to find a way to slow him down on Monday night, or else the Seminoles will b live to pull off the upset.

SMU vs. Florida State Prediction and Best Bet

I'm not impressed by Florida State's Week 0 performance. They outgained New Mexico State by just 100 yards despite beating them 34-17. That's concerning for their defense in Week 1, when they take on an SMU team that's returning 66% of its offensive production from a season ago, when they ranked 26th in EPA per play.

SMU is nationally ranked and favored in this game for good reason. I'll back the Mustangs to win and cover the short spread.

Pick: SMU -3 (-106) via Caesars

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