MANHATTAN, Kan. — The modern college football landscape continues to shift under the influence of the winter transfer window as Kansas State football running back Antonio Martin, Jr. is reportedly preparting to enter the transfer porta.

Late-Season Flashes of Antonio Martin Jr Turned Heads

Martin plans to move on from Kansas State after just one season in Manhattan, according to multiple reports. The timing stands out, especially after he flashed promise towards the end of the 2025 season.

His decision adds to an already busy transfer season for the Wildcats as more than 20 Kansas State players have declared their intention to explore new opportunities elsewhere.

Kansas State running back Antonio Martin Jr. (@AntonioMartinJ3) plans to enter the transfer portal, his rep @IanJohnsonAce tells @chris_hummer.



He ran for 1,228 yards in 2024 at Southeastern Louisiana. Rushed for 129 yards and a TD with K-State in 2025https://t.co/05L3qiedRE pic.twitter.com/3UEFVGkHpv — 247Sports Transfer Portal (@247SportsPortal) December 30, 2025

Martin did not arrive at Kansas State as an unknown name as he ripped through FCS defenses for more than 1,200 yards for Southeastern Louisiana in 2024.

Even in a limited duty for the Wildcats in 2025, he showed why after appearing in five games with 19 carries for129 rushing yards and one touchdown.

His most memorable performance came on November 22 during Kansas State’s loss at Utah. In that game, Martin made every touch count. He turned just five carries into 89 yards and a touchdown.

Martin’s expected departure puts renewed focus on Kansas State’s backfield plans moving forward. The Wildcats struggled to find consistency in the run game throughout the 2025 season. Much of that stemmed from Dylan Edwards’ limited availability while it took time for other running backs to grow into reliable contributors.

There is some clarity for head coach Chris Klieman heading into the 2026 season. Joe Jackson, who emerged late in the season, has already confirmed his return to Manhattan. Kansas State is expected to pursue another running back once the transfer portal officially opens on January 2.

Antonio Martin Jr’s College Resume

Wherever Antonio Martin Jr lands next, that program will be adding a back with a strong and well-documented resume. Before joining Kansas State, Martin was a standout at Southeastern Louisiana during the 2024 season, finishing the 2024 season with 11 touchdowns, and earning All-Southland First Team honors.

He proved to be one of the best players in the nation being named a finalist for the Walter Payton Award, which is virtually the Heisman Trophy for the FCS.

One of the defining games of that season came against Tarleton State. It's when Martin exploded for 206 rushing yards and three touchdowns. He finished the year ranked 12th nationally in the FCS, averaging 102.3 rushing yards per game, and consistently delivered big performances.

Before his FCS success, Martin starred at Blinn College. That's where he earned all-conference honors while averaging more than 80 rushing yards per game.

Martin’s football journey began at Langston Hughes High School in Atlanta, Georgia. A four-star prospect according to ESPN, he was ranked as the No. 256 overall player in the Class of 2022 and helped guide his team to a state championship game.

Who's Out?

LB Austin Romaine

RB Dylan Edwards

DE Tobi Osunsanmi

OL Devin Vass

DE Ryan Davis

WR Jayce Brown

DB Colby McCalister

WR Callen Barta

WR Jacques Spradley-Demps

CB Amarion Fortenberry

TE Brayden Loftin

DB Qua Moss

TE Andrew Metzger

WR Jemyri Davis

DE Truman Griffith

RB JB Price

DL Chiddi Obiazor

DB Daniel Cobbs

DB Kanijal Thomas

LB Ralph Ortiz

RB Antonio Martin, Jr.

