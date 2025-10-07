Kansas State RB Dylan Edwards Still Struggling with Injury Ahead of Key Games
The Kansas State Wildcats have faced a tough season marked by close losses. And the situation is further complicated by injuries to key players. As K-State prepares for its crucial Week 7 Homecoming matchup against TCU. However, the status of star running back Dylan Edwards remains uncertain. This will directly impact the team's offensive options and overall performance.
Dylan Edwards’ Lingering Injury Issues
Edwards is a dynamic backfield talent. He has been dealing with lingering injuries since Week 0 against Iowa State. That's where he suffered an injury before even taking his first handoff. His availability for the upcoming TCU game remains uncertain, as his recent usage shows the issue is far from resolved. Edwards also exited the Arizona loss on September 12, 2025, in the first quarter after just four carries.
A brief moment of hope came in the Wildcats’ win over UCF on September 27, when Edwards rushed for 166 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries. Unfortunately, that momentum was halted against Baylor on October 4, 2025, where he played just 29 offensive snaps and finished with 10 carries for 26 yards and one score. Edwards has accumulated 34 carries for 205 yards and two touchdowns this season.
The physical struggle is matched by emotional frustration. ESPN sideline reporter Tori Petry noted during the Baylor game that Edwards "had shown frustration on the sideline, shoving his helmet on the ground and unhappy about the opportunities he's gotten," prompting quarterback Avery Johnson to step in and offer encouragement.
Coach Chris Klieman on Player Limitations
Head coach Chris Klieman confirmed on October 6, 2025, that Edwards’ health dictated the rotation against Baylor. "He was limited on Saturday, and we went more to (Joe Jackson) because he was limited," Klieman said. He added, "We’ll find out how it goes this week, but it's kind of the story of what our season's been as far as a running back and a wide out being limited. We haven't seen that full arsenal and hopefully we'll see it in time, but I haven't seen it yet."
The injury issues extend beyond the backfield. Wide receiver Jerand Bradley, who had led the team in receiving before missing time, was removed from the injury report last week. However, he played just two snaps against Baylor. Fellow wideout Jayce Brown, entering the Baylor game with a probable injury designation, was able to start and played 53 snaps.
The absence of a full arsenal at both running back and wide receiver has clearly affected K-State’s offensive consistency, contributing to the Wildcats’ string of narrow losses.