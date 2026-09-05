Live Game Thread & Updates for K-State Football vs Nicholls

From the moment that Collin Klein was named the coach of K-State, there has been an added excitement in Manhattan about the upcoming season. There is plenty to be excited about, as quarterback Avery Johnson is entering his third year as the starting quarterback at K-State.

The opposing team today is Nicholls, which is coming off a 44-10 victory against Mississippi Valley State in Week 0. The Colonels were in complete contol of the game from the very beginning, and the game was never in doubt.

Fans should expect a huge victory for the Wildcats, but the offensive line is a new group that is dealing with a ton of injury issues. Here at K-State on SI, we'll be updating this live tracker throughout the game to keep everyone informed on the score and whatever else is happening during the contest.

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First Quarter

15:00: K-State receives the kick.

12:36: Avery Johnson and the K-State offense got the 2026 season off to a great start, as the Wildcats drove down the field and scored a touchdown on a 7-yard pass from Johnson to Jaron Tibbs. Johnson was 3-for-4 with 41 yards and that score, and with that passing touchdown, he set a school-record with 49 passing touchdowns for his career.

11:03: Just as good as the K-State offense was on the first drive, the defense was equally impressive with a quick three-and-out forced.

6:59: Johnson for Heisman! Maybe a little premature, but Johnson looks very good with his former offensive coordinator, Collin Klein, calling things. The second drive of the year ends similarly, except Johnson caps it off with a 10-yard run to extend the lead. Then, the Wildcats get fancy with a 2-point conversion by Linkon Cure. K-State 15, Nicholls 0.

6:07: The defense has come to play in this game, and once again forces another punt. Johnson and the offense are rolling, and get the ball back with a chance to go up three scores.

2:24: The offense stalls out as Johnson throws an incompletion on third down. However, it is the special teams stepping up right now, with Simon McClannan pinning Nicholls at the six-yard line with a 42-yard punt.

0:29: K-State defense is rolling, and then Brandon White delivers with a 65-yard punt return. All K-State as the Wildcats lead 22-0.