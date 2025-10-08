Reasons why Kansas State Can Turn their Season Around by Defeating TCU
Here is the roadmap to Kansas State's road to a bowl game with six regular season games left.
First, you have to look and see how close the Wildcats were to having a winning record halfway through the season. Kansas State is 2-4 and suffered a disappointing loss last week to Baylor on the road in a game they led 31-17in the fourth quarter. The Wildcats were also leading by a score of 21-14 at home to Army, tied with Iowa State at 14 apiece in the fourth, and were tied with Arizona on the road at 17 each late in the third quarter. Not saying that they should have won all of the games they lost this year, but they were close to possibly winning those games late in the second half.
The most likely path to four wins for K-State will involve securing victories in two of its three remaining home games and winning two winnable road games. The Wildcats have to win two of their last three home games. Winning the majority of their remaining home games is crucial to K-State's bowl prospects. The most important games to win are these two.
Their next game against TCU is a home game that can be won, but it won't be easy. K-State must succeed in Manhattan to keep its bowl hopes alive. Their bowl bid and morale depend on winning their homecoming game. According to ESPN Analytics, the Wildcats have a 42.2% chance of defeating the Horn Frogs. Kansas State has momentum, especially on offense, and they are due to win a close game after losing three games by three or fewer points.
The final regular-season game, against Colorado, is played at home in late November. Securing the fourth and final necessary victory depends on the Senior Day victory against a team like the Wildcats, who also do not have a conference victory at this point in the season.
The Wildcats would have four victories and would need to win one more of their next three away games if they were to win two of their previous three home games.
The Sunflower Showdown matchup at Kansas on October 25 is often unpredictable. Both the bowl bid and the bragging rights would be greatly enhanced by a victory here. The Wildcats need to win this game for multiple reasons, and they have a more than decent chance of winning this game.
On November 15 at Oklahoma State, and even with Stillwater having a reputation for being a difficult place to play, this may be the most winnable game left on the Wildcats' schedule. Chris Klieman will have his team ready to get this much-needed and necessary win.
If K-State gets to 6-6 and is eligible for a bowl game, they need to win these four games. Defeating TCU, Colorado, Kansas, and Oklahoma State is not out of reach and is very doable for this Wildcat team.
Can this team also possibly win at Texas Tech or Utah? Yes, but defeating the four above-mentioned opponents is a more achievable goal to attain in order for K-State to go to a bowl game this season.