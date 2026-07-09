This K-State receiver’s stock is soaring as his speed has everyone talking heading into the 2026 season

Brandon White’s arrival to Kansas State may have been met with minimal fanfare this past off-season. He won’t be flying under the radar much longer following the praise he received by his teammates and head coach Collin Klein at Big 12 Media Days in Frisco, Texas on Wednesday.

The 5-foot-7 wide receiver was consistently brought up as someone who has stood out at the position this off-season.

“Brandon White has really done some nice things,” Klein told John Kurtz and Derek Young on 3MAW on KCSN on Wednesday. “From the first week of workouts in February to now I think he would tell you the growth and maturation process he’s had in all areas has been real. He’s done a really nice job.”

White spent his first three seasons at Kentucky, where he played sparingly and didn’t record a reception. He transferred to Hawaii for the 2025 season, where he registered 38 receptions for 399 yards and four touchdowns, along with 36 yards rushing on four carries.

While he doesn’t have a ton of production during his time in college, White’s electric speed and twitchiness was a skillset that caught the attention of Klein and had the Wildcats’ coaches elated when he committed.

“(White) is the hardest to guard one on one,” K-State quarterback Avery Johnson said on 3MAW Wednesday. “His change of direction, his route running, his speed – every safety, every corner will tell you he’s the hardest guy to stay in front of. So I’ve just got to get him the ball in space and let him do his thing with it after. He’s a friendly YAC (yards after catch) receiver.”

White could be one of the fastest, most electric players in the Big 12 conference this upcoming season. He once ran a 10.30 100-meter in track at the 2022 Ohio High School Activities Association (OHSAA) D1 Southwest District Outdoor Championships and broke the 60-meter indoor state meet record with a time of 6.73 seconds. He also competed at the 2022 Adidas Indoor Track and Field Nationals, where he posted a 6.82-second 60-meter in the finals, earning a top-three finish and All-American honors.

That speed and quickness have made him difficult for K-State’s secondary to cover this spring and summer.

“We do a lot of one on ones in the spring, and one guy I’m going to give my flowers to is B White,” K-State safety Wesley Fair told 3MAW. “He was doing a great job. He’s real twitchy, so it can be tough to guard him.”

White has only returned two kickoffs during his four years of college football, but it would not be a surprise if new special teams coach Stanton Weber looks to utilize him in the return game as well.