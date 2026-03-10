Kansas State vs. BYU Prediction, Odds for Big 12 Championship 1st Round
The BYU Cougars were looked at as one of the best teams in the Big 12 at the start of conference play, but they went just 4-8 in their last 12 games, and now it's anyone's guess how they're going to perform in March.
The good news for them is they have what should be an easy matchup in the first round of the Big 12 Tournament when they take on Kansas State, a team they already beat 83-73 back on January 3.
Kansas State vs. BYU Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Kansas St +10.5 (-110)
- BYU -10.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Kansas State +440
- BYU -610
Total
- OVER 168.5 (-110)
- UNDER 168.5 (-110)
Kansas State vs. BYU How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, March 10
- Game Time: 7:00 pm ET
- Venue: T-Mobile Center
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN+
- Kansas State Record: 12-19 (3-15 in Big 12)
- BYU Record: 21-10 (9-9 in Big 12)
Kansas State vs. BYU Betting Trends
- Kansas State is 1-4 ATS in its last five games
- The UNDER is 10-5 in Kansas State's last 15 games
- Kansas State is 2-14 straight up in its last 16 games as an underdog
- BYU is 4-12 ATS in its last 16 games
Kansas State vs. BYU Key Player to Watch
- AJ Dybantsa, F - BYU Cougars
AJ Dybantsa is one of the best players in the country, which means if BYU is going to go on a run in March, it's on Dybantsa's shoulders. He's averaging 24.7 points per game, along with 6.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists. Can he be a hero of March?
Kansas State vs. BYU Prediction and Pick
I certainly think BYU is going to win this game, but I don't feel comfortable laying 10.5 points on them based on how they've played over the past month. Kansas State has better metrics than its record would indicate, including ranking 109th in the country in effective field goal percentage.
BYU also has some defensive issues thatare worth noting, including ranking 123rd in defensive efficiency. If the Wildcats can get some shots to drop against this Cougars team, they're good enough to keep the score within reach.
I'll take the points with Kansas State.
Pick: Kansas St +10.5 (-110)
