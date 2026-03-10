Kansas State vs. BYU Prediction, Odds for Big 12 Championship 1st Round

The BYU Cougars were looked at as one of the best teams in the Big 12 at the start of conference play, but they went just 4-8 in their last 12 games, and now it's anyone's guess how they're going to perform in March.

The good news for them is they have what should be an easy matchup in the first round of the Big 12 Tournament when they take on Kansas State, a team they already beat 83-73 back on January 3.

Kansas State vs. BYU Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Kansas St +10.5 (-110)

BYU -10.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Kansas State +440

BYU -610

Total

OVER 168.5 (-110)

UNDER 168.5 (-110)

Kansas State vs. BYU How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, March 10

Game Time: 7:00 pm ET

Venue: T-Mobile Center

How to Watch (TV): ESPN+

Kansas State Record: 12-19 (3-15 in Big 12)

BYU Record: 21-10 (9-9 in Big 12)

Kansas State vs. BYU Betting Trends

Kansas State is 1-4 ATS in its last five games

The UNDER is 10-5 in Kansas State's last 15 games

Kansas State is 2-14 straight up in its last 16 games as an underdog

BYU is 4-12 ATS in its last 16 games

Kansas State vs. BYU Key Player to Watch

AJ Dybantsa, F - BYU Cougars

AJ Dybantsa is one of the best players in the country, which means if BYU is going to go on a run in March, it's on Dybantsa's shoulders. He's averaging 24.7 points per game, along with 6.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists. Can he be a hero of March?

Kansas State vs. BYU Prediction and Pick

I certainly think BYU is going to win this game, but I don't feel comfortable laying 10.5 points on them based on how they've played over the past month. Kansas State has better metrics than its record would indicate, including ranking 109th in the country in effective field goal percentage.

BYU also has some defensive issues thatare worth noting, including ranking 123rd in defensive efficiency. If the Wildcats can get some shots to drop against this Cougars team, they're good enough to keep the score within reach.

I'll take the points with Kansas State.

Pick: Kansas St +10.5 (-110)

