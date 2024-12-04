Linkon Cure Explains Decision To Stay Committed To Kansas State
Linkon Cure refused to listen to all the noise.
Before announcing Wednesday, he would continue his football career at Kansas State, he heard the whispers about him potentially flipping to Oregon at the last minute. Cure visited Eugene, Ore., last weekend, his last one before National Signing Day.
"I had an awesome visit last weekend at the University of Oregon," Cure said during an appearance on the 247 Sports recruiting show. "Leaving Oregon, there was a lot of rumors about decisions I was going to make, if I was going to make the flip. Honestly, I thought about it a lot. I didn't sleep last night. I was thinking about it all night, even had a graphic made."
Cure is the first five-star recruit in K-State history. The 6-foot-6, 220-pound Cure is a two-sport star at Goodland (Kan.) High School. He is also a standout basketball player. He is the nation's No. 1 tight end recruit and ranked No. 32 nationally.
He said his heart all along was in Manhattan, Kan.
"I took all those visits as a junior and i really thought my whole process was through," Cure said. "I kind of had to remind myself to what I committed to, what my values were, and what really mattered to me and who I wanted to be a person, who I wanted to be as a player. I'll be sticking with Kansas State."
