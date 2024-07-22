Local Talent Like Linebacker Desmond Purnell Has Made K-State A Winner For Decades
Kansas State junior linebacker Desmond Purnell is the type of player who has made the Wildcats a nationally recognized program for more than three decades.
It started with Bill Snyder, who made sure he got the best talent in the state of Kansas or took walk-ons from the state and coached them up to be all-conference caliber players.
That tradition continues under current coach Chris Klieman.
Senior linebacker Austin Moore falls in the latter category and should be a force in the Big 12 this season. Purnell fits in the talented high school player in Kansas who didn’t venture far from home.
Purnell grew up in Topeka and graduated from Topeka Hayden. During his football playing days at Hayden, he was viewed as the sixth best prospect in the class of 2021 by 247Sports.
Now entering his fourth season in the program, Purnell has lived up to that billing.
After redshirting in 2021, Purnell played in every game in the 2022 season that saw the Wildcats win the Big 12 championship.
Last season Purnell started every game, recorded a career high 52 tackles, forced three fumbles and recovered two fumbles and had an interception.
All three of his forced fumbles came in Big 12 play and one of his fumble recoveries he returned 15 yards for a touchdown against Baylor.
What Purnell did on the field earned him Honorable Mention All-Big 12 by the coaches. Off the field, Purnell has also exceled, especially in the 2022-23 school year when he made First Team Academic All-Big 12.
Purnell andMoore give K-State experienced players at a position that is essential to have playmakers who know where to be because linebackers are asked to do a lot on defense.
“Des and Austin pay a great deal of attention to detail,” said linebackers coach Steve Stanard in a story that appeared on the K-State athletic website in the spring. “They're always going to be in the right place at the right time, and they're always going to put themselves into great position. We're really fortunate to have both those guys.”
David Boyce is a contributing writer to K-State On SI. He can be reached at dboyce95@gmail.com