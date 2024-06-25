Major Publication Has Surprising Ranking For K-State's Chris Klieman Among Big 12 Coaches
Kansas State football coach Chris Klieman is No. 3 in the Big 12.
At least that’s what Sporting News believes when it ranked all 16 coaches in the Big 12 Tuesday afternoon.
Everybody knows lists and preseason predictions have absolutely no bearing on a how a season plays out. But they definitely generate conversations as football fans eagerly await the start of the season.
With the conference expanding to 16 teams, this is the most anticipated start of a season in Big 12 history with the exception of the first year when four Texas schools joined the Big 8 and played their first season in 1996.
It is understandable why K-State fans think they have the best coach in the new Big 12. Klieman guided the Wildcats to a Big 12 title in 2022 and followed that up with a 9-4 season a year ago.
In five seasons at K-State, Klieman has compiled a 39-24 record.
Now, Sporting News noted, Klieman has one player who could change the trajectory of his career in sophomore quarterback Avery Johnson.
It is perfectly logical to rank Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy No. 1 in the Big 12. His longevity of success is what every program strives for. He is 166-79 during his years coaching the Cowboys.
Sporting News said Gundy appears to have a team that could make the College Football Playoff in 2024.
The only other coached ranked ahead of Klieman is Utah’s Kyle Whittingham, who is 162-79 for the Utes.
The place no fan base wants to see, even in predictions and lists, is last. That’s where newcomer Arizona State sits with its coach, according to Sporting News. After going 3-9 in his first season for Arizona State, Kenny Dillingham has a lot of work to do.
The Sporting News didn’t hold back on Arizona State’s outlook, saying The Sun Devils were bad in their final year in the Pac-12. They’re going to be even worse in the Big 12.
Ouch!
David Boyce is a contributing writer to K-State On SI. He can be reached at davidboyce95@gmail.com.
Follow our K-State Wildcats coverage on social media.
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/KstateOnSI/.
Twitter:@KStateOnSI