College Football Insider Names Three ‘Gettable’ Michigan Coaching Targets
Two weeks have passed since Michigan abruptly fired football coach Sherrone Moore, who was later arrested and charged with felony home invasion and two misdemeanors. Now, one of the biggest jobs in college football is open, after programs of a similar status like Florida, LSU and Penn State have already closed their searches.
So far, the Wolverines have been quite deliberate in its search. With Alabama heading to the College Football Playoff quarterfinal after its win over Oklahoma, Kalen DeBoer appears to be off the table. Another rumored target, Arizona State’s Kenny Dillingham, recently signed an extension to stay at his alma mater.
Given the many coaches who have already signed contract extensions off the backs of the aforementioned coaching searches, Michigan didn’t enter an environment ripe with top coaches to poach. Appearing on Wednesday’s Get Up, ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel updated where the Wolverines search stands, naming three candidates in the program’s “crosshairs” considered “gettable”—Missouri’s Eli Drinkwitz, Washington’s Jedd Fisch and outgoing Utah coach Kyle Whittingham.
Louisville’s Jeff Brohm, who has been connected to the job, is not “in the initial list of candidates that Michigan did talk to,” per Thamel.
Résumés of Michigan’s reported coaching candidates
As Thamel outlines, there are some obstacles for all three coaches. Drinkwitz’s Tigers face Virginia in Saturday’s Gator Bowl while Whittingham will coach his final game at Utah on New Year’s Eve against Nebraska in the Las Vegas Bowl. Fisch’s season is done, after he led Washington to an impressive 38–10 win over Boise State in the LA Bowl.
Here’s how the three coaches stack up:
Eli Drinkwitz, Missouri coach
The Arkansas native began his coaching career at the high school level in his home state before jumping to Auburn as a quality control coach. From there, he bounced around as an assistant coach at Arkansas State, Boise State and NC State before landing his first head coaching job at Appalachian State. Following one impressive season leading the Mountaineers, he made the move to the SEC, taking over Mizzou. He’s led the Tigers to bowl games every year, posting a pair of 10 win seasons and one finish at No. 8 in the polls.
Drinkwitz’s name came up for openings at Florida and Penn State, but he ultimately signed an extension to remain at Missouri in late November. That may not preclude a program like Michigan from swooping in.
Drinkwitz’s year-by-year record
Year
Program
Record
Conference Record
Final Ranking (AP/Coaches)
2019
Appalachian State
12–1
8–1 (Sun Belt)
19/18
2020
Missouri
5–5
5–5 (SEC)
2021
Missouri
6–7
3–5
2022
Missouri
6–7
3–5
2023
Missouri
11–2
6–2
8/8
2024
Missouri
10–3
5–3
22/20
2025
Missouri
8–4
4–4
25/NR (Current)
Jedd Fisch, Washington coach
Conventional wisdom is that Michigan will venture outside of the Jim Harbaugh coaching tree for its next hire, and while Fisch isn’t fully entrenched in Harbaugh-world the way that so many of his former Wolverines assistants (and those who’ve worked for his brother John with the Ravens) are, he did serve as Harbaugh’s quarterbacks and wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator in Ann Arbor from 2015 to ‘16. The Florida grad also has college experience at Minnesota, Miami and UCLA and landed his first head coaching job at Arizona, transforming the Wildcats from one of the worst Power 4 programs into a 10-game winner, before taking over for DeBoer at Washington. He also has extensive NFL assistant experience.
Fisch’s year-by-year record
Year
Program
Record
Conference Record
Final Ranking (AP/Coaches)
2021
Arizona
1–11
1–8 (Pac-12)
2022
Arizona
5–7
3–6
2023
Arizona
10–3
7–2
11/11
2024
Washington
6–7
4–5 (Big Ten)
2025
Washington
9–4
5–4
Kyle Whittingham, Utah coach
It likely wouldn’t be a longterm hire, as the 66-year-old appears to be in the back nine of his career after electing to step down after two decades leading Utah—the program he inherited when Urban Meyer left for Florida. He’s one of the top coaches in the country, however, and feels like a strong culture fit for a place like Michigan. The Wolverines would want to build a long term plan for when Whittingham ultimately retires, but he could help stabilize a program that has become—to borrow a term from Michigan interim coach Biff Poggi—a “malfunctioning organization” given the myriad scandals to hit Ann Arbor in recent years.
A BYU graduate, Whittingham held assistnat jobs at Eastern Utah and Idaho State before landing the defensive line job at Utah in ‘94. He became defensive coordinator the following season, and remained on staff in Salt Lake City through 2005, when he took over as head coach.
Whittingham has turned Utah into one of the most consistent programs of the last two decades, winning double-digit games nine times, and he was careful to not refer to his impending departure as a retirement, signaling he’s open to other opportunities.
Whittingham’s year-by-year record
Year
Program
Record
Conference Record
Final Ranking (AP/Coaches)
2005
Utah
7–5
4–4 (Mountain West)
2006
Utah
8–5
5–3
2007
Utah
9–4
5–3
2008
Utah
13–0
8–0
2/4
2009
Utah
10–3
6–2
18/18
2010
Utah
10–3
7–1
NR/23
2011
Utah
8–5
4–5 (Pac-12)
2012
Utah
5–7
3–6
2013
Utah
5–7
2–7
2014
Utah
9–4
5–4
21/20
2015
Utah
10–3
6–3
17/16
2016
Utah
9–4
5–4
23/21
2017
Utah
7–6
3–6
2018
Utah
9–5
6–3
2019
Utah
11–3
8–1
16/16
2020
Utah
3–2
3–2
2021
Utah
10–4
8–1
12/12
2022
Utah
10–4
7–2
10/11
2023
Utah
8–5
5–4
2024
Utah
5–7
2–7 (Big 12)
2025
Utah
10–2
7–2
15/15 (Current)
There’s no guarantee that Michigan will settle on any of these three, and Thamel stressed that he doesn’t believe a hire is imminent.
“I do not expect Michigan to make a hire this week, certainly not before Christmas and then immediately after Christmas doesn’t appear likely as well,” he said on Get Up.
Poggi will lead the Wolverines in the Citrus Bowl against Texas on Dec. 31.
